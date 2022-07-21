Liverpool are slated to lock horns against RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly on Thursday. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Germany, which is the home ground of RB Leipzig. Both Liverpool and RB Leipzig will be high on confidence when they take the field in their pre-season friendly on July 21. While Liverpool won their previous game against Crystal Palace by 2-0, Leipzig registered a 3-1 victory in their last outing against Southampton.

How to watch the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of the pre-season friendly between RB Leipzig and Liverpool. However, the match will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO app for viewers in India. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Liverpool's website. The match is slated to commence at 10:45 p.m. IST in India.

How to watch the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in UK & Germany?

In the United Kingdom, the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the UK. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. in the UK. Servus TV will carry the live streaming of the match in Germany.

How to watch the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in the US?

In the United States of America, the pre-season friendly between Liverpool and RB Leipzig will be live streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO apps. The live telecast of the match will not be shown on any TV channel in the US. The match is slated to begin at 1:15 p.m. in the US.

How to watch the RB Leipzig vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match in Australia?

In Australia, football fans can catch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool pre-season friendly match on LFCTV GO app at 3:15 AM on Friday, July 22.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Adrián San Miguel del Castillo; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Konstantinos Tsimikas; Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah.

RB Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi; Lukas Klostermann, Mohamed Simakan, Viktor Orban; Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg; Christopher Nkunku, Emil Forsberg; Alexander Sorloth.

