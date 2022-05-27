Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: A Look At Past 10 Winners Of UEFA Champions League

Premier League giants Liverpool are all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the all-important UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 29. Both teams will have history on their mind when they take to the grounds this weekend.

On the one hand, the Reds will be looking to extend their run as the most successful English team in Europe by winning a record-extending seventh title. On the other hand, Los Blancos will be looking to add to their already existing record of 13 UCL titles. Ahead of what promises to be an engaging final between the two sides, here is a look at the results of the previous 10 UEFA Champions League finals.

Results of previous 10 UEFA Champions League finals

Season Match Result Goalscorers Location 2020/21 Manchester City vs Chelsea 0-1 Havertz Estádio do Dragão 2019/20 PSG vs Bayern Munich 0-1 Coman Estádio do SL Benfica 2018/19 Tottenham vs Liverpool 0-2 Salah, Origi Estadio Metropolitano 2017/18 Liverpool vs Real Madrid 1-3 Benzema, Bale (2), Mane (1) NSC Olimpiyskiy 2016/17 Juventus vs Real Madrid 1-4 Mandžukić, Ronaldo (2), Casemiro, Asensio National Stadium of Wales 2015/16 Real Madrid vs Atletico 1-1 (5-3 on penalties) Ramos, Carrasco Stadio San Siro 2014/15 Juventus vs Barcelona 1-3 Morata, Rakitic, Suarez (2), Neymar Olympiastadion 2013/14 Real Madrid vs Atletico 4-1 Ramos, Bale, Marcelo, Ronaldo, Godin Estádio do SL Benfica 2012/13 Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 1-2 Gündoğan, Mandžukić, Robben Wembley Stadium 2011/12 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea 1-1 Muller, Drogba Fußball Arena München

Liverpool vs Real Madrid history

Liverpool and Real Madrid have a longstanding history in the UEFA Champions League, being two of the most successful clubs when it comes to European competitions. The two outfits have faced each other on eight previous occasions, with the Reds winning three of those clashes, one game ending in a draw, and Los Blancos winning four.

However, when it comes to the recent head to head clashes between the two, Real Madrid do seem to have the edge. In the last five games between the two sides, the La Liga giants have won four games, with one match ending in a draw. Their most notable clash was in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2017-18 season when Los Blancos won 3-1. Karim Benzema's early strike in the second half was quickly equalized by Sadio Mane before Gareth Bale put two past the Reds to end their misery.