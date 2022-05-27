Last Updated:

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: A Look At Past 10 Winners Of UEFA Champions League

Premier League giants Liverpool are all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the all-important UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League final

Image: AP


Premier League giants Liverpool are all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the all-important UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 29. Both teams will have history on their mind when they take to the grounds this weekend.

On the one hand, the Reds will be looking to extend their run as the most successful English team in Europe by winning a record-extending seventh title. On the other hand, Los Blancos will be looking to add to their already existing record of 13 UCL titles. Ahead of what promises to be an engaging final between the two sides, here is a look at the results of the previous 10 UEFA Champions League finals.

Results of previous 10 UEFA Champions League finals

Season Match Result Goalscorers Location
2020/21 Manchester City vs Chelsea 0-1 Havertz

Estádio do Dragão
2019/20 PSG vs Bayern Munich 0-1 Coman

Estádio do SL Benfica
2018/19 Tottenham vs Liverpool 0-2 Salah, Origi

Estadio Metropolitano
2017/18 Liverpool vs Real Madrid 1-3 Benzema, Bale (2), Mane (1)

NSC Olimpiyskiy
2016/17 Juventus vs Real Madrid 1-4 Mandžukić, Ronaldo (2), Casemiro, Asensio

National Stadium of Wales
2015/16 Real Madrid vs Atletico 1-1 (5-3 on penalties) Ramos, Carrasco 

Stadio San Siro
2014/15 Juventus vs Barcelona 1-3 Morata, Rakitic, Suarez (2), Neymar

Olympiastadion
2013/14 Real Madrid vs Atletico 4-1 Ramos, Bale, Marcelo, Ronaldo, Godin 

Estádio do SL Benfica
2012/13 Dortmund vs Bayern Munich 1-2 Gündoğan, Mandžukić, Robben

Wembley Stadium
2011/12 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea 1-1 Muller, Drogba

Fußball Arena München

Liverpool vs Real Madrid history

Liverpool and Real Madrid have a longstanding history in the UEFA Champions League, being two of the most successful clubs when it comes to European competitions. The two outfits have faced each other on eight previous occasions, with the Reds winning three of those clashes, one game ending in a draw, and Los Blancos winning four.

READ | 'We'll report to UEFA': La Liga Chief reiterates legal action against PSG over Mbappe deal

However, when it comes to the recent head to head clashes between the two, Real Madrid do seem to have the edge. In the last five games between the two sides, the La Liga giants have won four games, with one match ending in a draw. Their most notable clash was in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2017-18 season when Los Blancos won 3-1. Karim Benzema's early strike in the second half was quickly equalized by Sadio Mane before Gareth Bale put two past the Reds to end their misery.

READ | 'Won't do an Mbappe': Modric drops hilarious hint on Real Madrid future ahead of UCL final
READ | Liverpool to have victory parade regardless of UCL final result; read full details here
READ | 'We went, won it': Robertson eyes Champions League glory after Liverpool's PL heartbreak
Tags: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Liverpool vs Real Madrid
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND