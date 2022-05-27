Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: A Look At Past 10 Winners Of UEFA Champions League

Quick links:
Image: AP
Premier League giants Liverpool are all set to take on La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in the all-important UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 29. Both teams will have history on their mind when they take to the grounds this weekend.
On the one hand, the Reds will be looking to extend their run as the most successful English team in Europe by winning a record-extending seventh title. On the other hand, Los Blancos will be looking to add to their already existing record of 13 UCL titles. Ahead of what promises to be an engaging final between the two sides, here is a look at the results of the previous 10 UEFA Champions League finals.
|Season
|Match
|Result
|Goalscorers
|Location
|2020/21
|Manchester City vs Chelsea
|0-1
|Havertz
|
Estádio do Dragão
|2019/20
|PSG vs Bayern Munich
|0-1
|Coman
|
Estádio do SL Benfica
|2018/19
|Tottenham vs Liverpool
|0-2
|Salah, Origi
|
Estadio Metropolitano
|2017/18
|Liverpool vs Real Madrid
|1-3
|Benzema, Bale (2), Mane (1)
|
NSC Olimpiyskiy
|2016/17
|Juventus vs Real Madrid
|1-4
|Mandžukić, Ronaldo (2), Casemiro, Asensio
|
National Stadium of Wales
|2015/16
|Real Madrid vs Atletico
|1-1 (5-3 on penalties)
|Ramos, Carrasco
|
Stadio San Siro
|2014/15
|Juventus vs Barcelona
|1-3
|Morata, Rakitic, Suarez (2), Neymar
|
Olympiastadion
|2013/14
|Real Madrid vs Atletico
|4-1
|Ramos, Bale, Marcelo, Ronaldo, Godin
|
Estádio do SL Benfica
|2012/13
|Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|1-2
|Gündoğan, Mandžukić, Robben
|
Wembley Stadium
|2011/12
|Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
|1-1
|Muller, Drogba
|
Fußball Arena München
Liverpool and Real Madrid have a longstanding history in the UEFA Champions League, being two of the most successful clubs when it comes to European competitions. The two outfits have faced each other on eight previous occasions, with the Reds winning three of those clashes, one game ending in a draw, and Los Blancos winning four.
However, when it comes to the recent head to head clashes between the two, Real Madrid do seem to have the edge. In the last five games between the two sides, the La Liga giants have won four games, with one match ending in a draw. Their most notable clash was in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2017-18 season when Los Blancos won 3-1. Karim Benzema's early strike in the second half was quickly equalized by Sadio Mane before Gareth Bale put two past the Reds to end their misery.