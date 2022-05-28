Liverpool Vs Real Madrid: Gerrard, Neville, Carlos And Others Predict Winners Of UCL 2022

Footballing legends Steven Gerrard, Gary Neville and Roberto Carlos have given their prediction for the all-important UEFA Champions League final that is set to take place later tonight between six-time champions Liverpool and record 13-time winners Real Madrid. The two sides are set to take to the Stade de France on Saturday night after already having achieved glory this season.

The Reds won their seventh FA Cup and eighth EFL Cup earlier this season by defeating Chelsea in both finals. Meanwhile, Los Blancos won a record-extending 35th La Liga title that helped coach Carlo Ancelotti to win a staggering Grand Slam. The UCL final will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 29.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Legends give predictions ahead of UCL final

While speaking via LiverpoolEcho, Reds legend Steven Gerrard said, "I hope they get the outcome that everyone wants, I’m getting excited about the big game. The fans are building up nicely outside the stadium. Hopefully, it will be a fantastic game. I predict a 2-0 Liverpool win."

Gerrard himself famous led Liverpool to the 2005 UEFA Champions League title following an outstanding win against AC Milan on penalties. The 2005 final in Istanbul was one of the best moments in the club's history as they came from three goals down to tie the scores at 3-3 before winning the clash via spot-kicks.

A truly remarkable run to the final, with the perfect ending.



Here's how we made it six in Madrid 🏆

Despite Jurgen Klopp's side being deemed as the favourites to win the final, Manchester United Gary Neville does not believe that "Liverpool will win the European Cup." While speaking on Sky Sports' The Overlap, he went on to add, "I’ve thought a lot about [the final in] Paris and I’ve thought about Real Madrid and why they’ve won their games, why they keep coming back. I look at Real Madrid’s midfield in Casemiro, Kroos, and Modric – plus the two that come in late with Valverde and Camavinga – those five players drive them right from the first minute and right to the end. And Carlo Ancelotti interferes with them until the very end."

Real Madrid have had some incredible comebacks this season in the UEFA Champions League as they have been down on three occasions against Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City, but went on to win all the clashes. Their most notable win was undoubtedly against Pep Guardiola's side as they turned around a two-goal deficit in stoppage time to take the match into extra time and win it.

The boss wants us to be a 'really uncomfortable opponent' for Real Madrid in tomorrow's #UCLfinal

Meanwhile, three-time UEFA Champions League winner Roberto Carlos believes that his former side will edge out Liverpool in the finals because of their experience in such moments. "It will be a very difficult game, but I do believe that Real Madrid will come out on top because they have more experience of playing so many finals," explained the former Brazilian international. "The fact that they have come through the biggest teams to get there, such as Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City, and so they will have the extra belief they can do it."

Irrespective of the result, the UEFA Champions League final proves to be an exciting clash between two of the most successful teams in the competition.