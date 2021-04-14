Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Head To Head Record, Champions League History And Club Value

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals awaits us as Liverpool welcome Real Madrid on Wednesday. Both teams are set to battle it out for a spot in the final four of Europe's most prestigious competition in the second leg at Anfield on April 14 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Thursday, April 15) according to IST. As both teams prepare to lock horns, we have a look at the Liverpool vs Real Madrid head to head record alongside other details of this Champions League quarter-final clash.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League record

Real Madrid and Liverpool have faced each other seven times in the Champions League with the second leg of the ongoing UCL quarter-final being their fifth head to head meeting since 2014. Both teams previously lock horns in the group stage during the 2014 campaign which saw Real Madrid record 3-0 and 1-0 wins over the Merseyside outfit.

Los Blancos have now won all of their previous four meetings against Liverpool as they registered a massive 3-1 win over the Reds in the Champions League final in 2018 and went on to report a similar scoreline last week. Liverpool, who have won three matches against Real Madrid in the past, will be eager to make it four and aim at getting into the semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday

Liverpool net worth

According to reports from Forbes, Liverpool owners FSG are worth a staggering $6.6 billion (£5.3bn) and are ranked third on the list of the richest ownership groups across the world. FSG also holds a stake in the Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and run Roush Fenway Racing in NASCAR alongside Minor League Baseball sides named the Pawtucket Red Sox and Salem Red Sox. On the other hand, Real Madrid net worth is estimated to be in the region of around €3.8 billion.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool will be eager to take their revenge against the Spanish outfit after suffering from a humiliating loss in the first leg of the quarter-finals. With the reserve leg set to be played at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp will be eyeing to bounce back against Real Madrid. However, the reigning LaLiga champions are a tough nut to crack and Liverpool will have to play their best football in order to make it into the final four of the Champions League.

Real Madrid on the other hand have been one of the most consistent sides in the UEFA Champions League this season with Los Blancos managing to cross over every hurdle with ease. Despite injuries to key players forcing head coach Zinedine Zidane to play without his first-choice players, Real Madrid have managed to play some of their best football and are expected to register yet another win on Wednesday.

Given the current form of both the teams, we predict both the teams to end the match in a draw and see Real Madrid qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions League riding on their first-leg win. Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Real Madrid.