Liverpool Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Final In India, UK, US

Football fans around the world are up for a treat as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final is just a few hours away from taking place between two of the most successful clubs in Europe. Six-time winners Liverpool are all set to take on 13-time champions Real Madrid at the Stade de France on Saturday night.

The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 29. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash in the biggest club competition finale, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Champions League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the final, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 28.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid live streaming details in UK

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, May 28.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid head to head record

When it comes to the Liverpool vs Real Madrid head to head record, the two sides have faced each other on eight occasions, with the Reds winning three of those clashes, one game ending in a draw and Los Blancos winning four. However, the La Liga heavyweights have won four of the last five matches between the two, with one game ending in a draw. Real's most impressive win against Liverpool was in the UEFA Champions League final in the 2017-18 season when they won 3-1.