Liverpool Vs Southampton: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK, US?

A Liverpool side in top form will next face Southampton in the Premier League as they will host them at Anfield on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST on November 27.

Ahead of another exciting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details.

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

A stunner from Salah against the Saints 🔥⚽️ #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/ndnjRYpDUY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on November 27.

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM ET on November 27.

⭐ 𝙁𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 ⭐



Get set for tomorrow with a selection of our great strikes against the Saints 👌⚽ #LIVSOU pic.twitter.com/LCgxv30t2H — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2021

Liverpool vs Southampton team news:

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Southampton predicted line-up: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Premier League table update: Liverpool currently in third place

After an inconsistent last few weeks, with a draw to Brighton and a loss to West Ham, Liverpool cannot afford to lose any more points. After 12 matches, the Reds currently find themselves in third place with 25 points, four points behind leaders Chelsea. Meanwhile, Southampton are currently in 13th place with 14 points, five points clear of the relegation places.