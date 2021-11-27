Last Updated:

Liverpool Vs Southampton: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK, US?

Ahead of the match, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Liverpool vs Southampton

Image: AP


A Liverpool side in top form will next face Southampton in the Premier League as they will host them at Anfield on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 PM IST on November 27.

Ahead of another exciting match in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details.

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

READ | Mohamed Salah clinch Premier League player of the month award for October

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, fans can tune into SkyGO. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 4:00 PM BST on November 27.

READ | How the Premier League 2022-23 season would be affected by Qatar World Cup '22

Liverpool vs Southampton live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Liverpool vs Southampton live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 AM ET on November 27.

READ | Liverpool keen to sign one of Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland as Klopp looks to go big

Liverpool vs Southampton team news:

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Southampton predicted line-up: Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, Adam Armstrong

Premier League table update: Liverpool currently in third place

After an inconsistent last few weeks, with a draw to Brighton and a loss to West Ham, Liverpool cannot afford to lose any more points. After 12 matches, the Reds currently find themselves in third place with 25 points, four points behind leaders Chelsea. Meanwhile, Southampton are currently in 13th place with 14 points, five points clear of the relegation places.

READ | Liverpool makes it 5 wins from 5 in Champions League
Tags: Liverpool, Southampton, Premier League
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com