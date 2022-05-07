Liverpool Vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US, UK?

Premier League title contenders Liverpool are all set to host Tottenham Hotspur in their next league game on Saturday night at Anfield. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on May 8. Ahead of what promises to be a cracking game in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Liverpool vs Tottenham live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Tottenham live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

We caught up with @Alissonbecker ahead of #LIVTOT 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2022

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 7:45 PM BST on Saturday, May 7.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live in US?

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 AM ET on Saturday, May 8.

A last minute winner from Bobby against @SpursOfficial in 2020 😎#LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/M7XBPLsbjc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 7, 2022

Premier League title race: Man City lead by one point from Liverpool

As things stand in the Premier League table after 34 games, Manchester City currently have a one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool. With just four matches remaining in the 2021/22 season, none of the two teams can afford to drop any points. As for Tottenham Hotspur, they still have a chance to qualify for the final UEFA Champions League spot. Antonio Conte's side currently are in fifth place with 61 points, two points behind North London derby rivals Arsenal.