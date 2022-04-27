Liverpool Vs Villarreal Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, US & UK?

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are all set to take on La Liga outfit Villarreal in the all-important first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semi-final on Wednesday night. The game is scheduled to begin live at 12:30 AM IST on April 28 at Anfield. This is a huge game for both sides as on the one hand, the Reds will be looking to win the quadruple this season, and on the other hand, the Yellow Submarine will be looking to win their maiden UCL.

Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating and nail-biting encounter between two of Europe's top sides, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, US and UK, and the Liverpool vs Villarreal live streaming details.

Liverpool vs Villarreal live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Liverpool vs Villarreal live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Champions League live can tune in to CBS. As for the Liverpool vs Villarreal live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 27.

Liverpool vs Villarreal live streaming details in UK

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 9:00 PM BST on Wednesday, April 27.

Liverpool vs Villarreal team news

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson Becker; Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson; Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Injuries: None

Villarreal predicted starting line-up: Geronimo Rulli; Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth, Pervis Estupinan; Dani Parejo, Etienne Capuoe, Manu Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Giovani Lo Celso, Arnaut Danjuma

Injuries: Alberto Moreno