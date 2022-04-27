Liverpool Vs Villarreal: Prediction, Injuries, Playing XI, Team News & Everything To Know

After yesterday's thunderous midnight clash between giants of Spain and England, tonight is set to witness yet another iconic clash as Villareal is set to confront Liverpool at the latter's home turf, Anfield. Liverpool qualified for the semis after defeating Benfica, an easy contender when compared with the calibre of the English side, whereas Villarreal shocked the spectators after beating German giants Bayern Munich.

The fandom for UCL is such massive that over the years, teams and their players display their best mettle to secure a berth to the finals, making each a tough contender for the other to overpower. Viewers, over the years, have witnessed giant teams like Barcelona and Athletico Madrid crumbling during the final leg of the tournament.

Coming back to tonight's game, Liverpool vs Villarreal is going to be a match of expectations. Though Jurgen Klopp has an upper hand over the Spanish side, Klopp will not commit the mistake of taking them lightly. Unai Emery, the manager of Villarreal, knows how to approach such big games as he would be looking to hunt another giant at their home turf.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Injuries

The Spanish outfit has a lot to deal with when it comes to the injury department. Villarreal will miss the service of their star striker Gerard Moreno on an important night, meanwhile, reports also suggest that Left-back Alberto Moreno is yet not fit to guard his position. It will be a difficult night for the Spanish team without their key players.

Liverpool, who will look to walk over the La Liga team and finish the game off in the first leg itself, will find it difficult to do so without Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian missed the all-important North-West Derby owing to a foot injury and the star player is also expected to sit on the bench for this one.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Prediction

This game will not just be played on the turf but also in the minds. The sidelines of both the teams will be protected by football geniuses like Emery and Klopp as they will look to outplay each other. Liverpool will also have an added advantage as the crowd in Anfield knows how to make the pitch worse for the opponents. Coaches like Jose Mourinho have time and again praised the atmosphere, “I felt the power of Anfield, it was magnificent.”

It is really hard to predict such a game where two masters will be guiding their respective sides. Tactics are expected to change per quarter depending on the situation. It could be a game full of goals or Villarreal could sit back, park their bus and wait for the second leg on their turf.

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupinan; Parejo, Coquelin, Capoue; Lo Celso, Chukwueze, Danjuma