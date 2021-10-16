Liverpool Vs Watford: 'A Force Of Nature', Fans Hail Sadio Mane For Scoring 100th PL Goal

Senegalese footballer Sadio Mane opened the score sheet for Liverpool during the Liverpool vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22 match on Saturday and reached his 100th goal in the tournament. Mane scored his 100th Premier League goal during his 228th appearance for Liverpool. In the ninth minute of the game, Mohamed Salah played a beautiful cross towards the center with the outside of his left foot. The ball was latched on by Mane, who slotted it calmly towards the goal post.

Mane’s goal handed Liverpool the lead of the match in the starting ten minutes as they went on to score another goal before half-time. Roberto Firmino scored the second goal for Liverpool in the 37th minute of the game, before finding the net again after half-time, in the 52nd minute of the match. Liverpool further took their lead to 0-4 courtesy of Salah’s goal in the 54th minute. Liverpool went on to win the match 0-5 courtesy of Firmino's third strike of the match during the injury time of the game.

𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄. 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄, 𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐒! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MAYCub37Cc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021

Sadio Mane recently reached his 100th goal for Liverpool, during the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match in September. Meanwhile, upon witnessing Mane reach the milestone of 100 Premier League goals, social media fans were elated and put their reactions forward. Users in praise of Mane mentioned that he has scored goals without a single of them being a penalty. Meanwhile, other users appreciated the effort by Salah to assist the goal scored by Mane. Users said that Liverpool have two of the greatest wingers in the Premier League history. Another user termed Mane as a force of nature and displayed his respect towards the footballer.

Sadio Mane has scored five goals in the 2021-22 season

Sadio Mane joined Liverpool FC in 2016 after a transfer from Southampton. Since then, he has scored 103 goals for the club in 228 appearances across different tournaments. Along with this, he has also contributed to the team by assisting goals 43 times. Before joining Liverpool, Mane played 75 matches for Southampton from 2014 to 2016 and scored goals on 25 occasions. The 29-year-old footballer started his professional football career with Ligue 1 club FC Metz and scored 45 goals for the club in 87 matches. In the 2021-22 season, Mane has scored five goals for Liverpool, while playing in nine matches in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

