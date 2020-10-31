Liverpool Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will play hosts to David Moyes' West Ham United for their Matchday 7 Premier League clash on Saturday, October 31. The game between Liverpool and West Ham is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm local time (11:00 pm IST) at Anfield. Here's a look at the Liverpool vs West Ham team news, Liverpool vs West Ham live stream details and our Liverpool vs West Ham prediction ahead of the game.

Liverpool vs West Ham prediction and match preview

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently in second place in the Premier League table with 13 points from six games and will be hoping to make it four wins in a row in all competitions on Saturday. However, despite scoring 15 goals in the top division, Liverpool have conceded 14 and the defensive issues will continue to be a problem for the Premier League champions. Liverpool came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 in their last league game and recorded a 2-0 win over Midtjylland in the Champions League this week.

On the other hand, West Ham United have eight points from their opening six Premier League fixtures. David Moyes' men have recorded two wins, two defeats and two draws so far. The Hammers held Pep Guardiola's Man City to a 1-1 draw in their last league encounter and mounted an impressive 3-3 comeback against Tottenham Hotspur the previous weekend. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Liverpool vs West Ham prediction is a 4-1 win for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news, injuries and suspensions

For Liverpool, 19-year-old Rhys Williams could make his Premier League debut following the Reds' injury concerns at centre-back. Fabinho and Joel Matip are ruled out for the clash against West Ham while Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are still doubtful. Virgil van Dijk and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain remain long-term absentees for the Reds.

The big blow for West Ham is that star forward Michail Antonio will miss the game against Liverpool following a hamstring injury he sustained against Man City. The versatile English forward was subbed off 30 minutes into the game against the Cityzens and is likely to spend a month on the sidelines. Sebastien Haller or Pablo Fornals are the options to lead the line for the Hammers in the absence of Antonio.

Premier League live: How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live in India?

The Liverpool vs West Ham game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD at 11 pm IST. The Liverpool vs West Ham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits - Liverpool, West Ham Instagram