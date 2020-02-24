Liverpool Vs West Ham Live Streaming Details, Team News, Premier League Standings

Liverpool sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table with 76 points from 26 matches. The Reds are on track to be crowned Premier League champions after a massive wait of 30 years. Jurgen Klopp and Co. will host West Ham United on Matchday 27 of the Premer League at Anfield on Monday. Here are the Liverpool vs West Ham live streaming details and squad updates.

Liverpool squad updates ahead of West Ham clash

The boss must make at least one change to his Reds XI for our clash with @WestHam.



Here's the latest team news from both sides ahead of #LIVWHU 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2020

Liverpool look to get back to winning ways ahead of West Ham United clash

Liverpool were condemned to a 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last week. Jurgen Klopp's boys will be eager to get back to winning ways as they gear up to play relegation-threatened West Ham on February 24, 2020 at Anfield. Liverpool have won both their last two home games against West Ham by a four-goal scoreline.

Meanwhile, West Ham have just won one away game against Liverpool from their last 46 meetings in the Premier League. Can David Moyes pull off a rare win and end Liverpool's unbeaten run in the Premier League on Monday night?

Liverpool vs West Ham United live streaming details

The Liverpool vs West Ham United Premier League match will be played at Anfield on Monday evening. The Liverpool vs West Ham United match is set to kick-off on Monday, February 24 (February 15, 2020, 1:30 AM IST). The Liverpool vs West Ham United Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Liverpool vs West Ham United Premier League game on Hotstar.

David Moyes offers injury updates on West Ham players

Fredericks (Shoulder): “He’s damaged ligaments in his shoulder, we’re waiting on more advice on whether it is surgery or healing time.”

Yarmolenko (Thigh): “He’s done a little bit of training, but not joined any of the main sessions. He’s still a bit off from joining in.” — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 21, 2020

