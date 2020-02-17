Liverpool Won't Change Despite Fans Calling Us 'boring': Jordan Henderson

Another matchday, another Liverpool win seems to be the norm with every passing week in the Premier League. The returning Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game as Liverpool racked up win No. 25 in the Premier League this season, stretching their unbeaten run in England's top flight to 43 games. Jordan Henderson was the man pulling the strings in the Liverpool midfield at Carrow Road this past weekend. The Liverpool captain had an interesting take on the game in an interview with the media after the win.

Jordan Henderson admits Liverpool are "boring everybody" with perennial focus on the next game

A year after Jordan Henderson lifted the Champions League trophy in Madrid last year, the Liverpool captain is now five wins away from securing a first Premier League title for the club. While Liverpool's league title is now recognised as a foregone conclusion, Jordan Henderson gave some insight into Liverpool's mentality with every passing week. “We just focus on the next game,” said the Liverpool captain. “Everybody is bored of us (saying that), I know, but that’s the way we have approached it for a long time and there’s no need to change."

Alisson has as many assists (1) as he has conceded goals in his last 11 Premier League games.



With win no.25 done and dusted, Liverpool will now head to Madrid this week for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Liverpool face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night as they look to retain the Champions League trophy. Back in England, Liverpool now need just five wins from their remaining 12 games to wrap up the Premier League title proceedings. Those five wins could also possibly take them close to equalling Arsenal's record of going unbeaten for 49 Premier League games.

Liverpool unbeaten; hopes of treble still alive

Liverpool are also alive in the FA Cup after their Under-23s side eked out a win against Shrewsbury Town earlier this month. Hopes of a treble, therefore, are still alive for Liverpool this season. Jurgen Klopp's side will also be buoyed by the increasing number of match-fit players in their squad, with only Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri still recovering from their injuries.

