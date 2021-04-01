Liverpool Youngster Curtis Jones Involved In BRAWL As England U21 Crash Out

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones was sent off for ending up in an altercation while playing for the England u-21 team against Croatia in the European under-21 Championship. Some reports had claimed that there was some racial angle to the brawl, but manager Aidy Boothroyd has denied any such moments during the course of the game.

Curtis Jones scores for England u21, but team fail to advance

England u21 bagged the lead in the 12th minute with Eberechi Eze scoring from the spot. Curtis Jones doubled the lead in the 74th minute for his side. With the two-goal lead, England appeared to have pulled off a minor miracle and a road to the knockout stage seemed imminent for the Three Lions' subordinate team.

But Domagoj Bradaric smashed an absolute stunner in the injury time of the game which turned out to be the spoiler for England. Instead, Croatia went on to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition. Notably, Curtis Jones was already booked earlier in the game and he picked up another yellow card after ending up in an altercation with the Croatian players when they began celebrating around England team. A second yellow card meant he was sent off in the injury time. Notably, Jones' bled profusely.

England manager provides minutes of brawl

After the full-time whistle, the Liverpool youngster again tried to confront the Croatian players. He had to be forcefully separated away by the England coaching staff. The manager tried to rubbish off the claims that racist abuse led to the brawl, as quoted by Mirror. Aidy Boothroyd said, "t got a bit heated. There has been no racial situation at all."

Curtis Jones couldn't hold back his anger at full-time as England U21's crashed out of the Euros ðŸ¤¬ pic.twitter.com/7oMCkO2Pxt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 31, 2021

"The passion and disappointment of one team celebrating and our boys being devastated... it was something and nothing. He got the blood on the nose in the game. All the players are very disappointed. There was a team jumping around, staff on the pitch celebrating in between some of our boys. I will find out what went on there. It was a highly emotive situation. Difficult things can happen. Both sets of staff sorted it out," said the manager.

European Under-21 Championship live schedule

Despite the defeat, Croatia have managed to advance further in the competition. As per the European Under-21 Championship schedule, Croatia will now take on Spain in the quarter-final of the competition. The game will be played on May 31 with the time yet to be confirmed. Here are the detailed European Under-21 Championship schedule:

Spain vs Croatia - May 31, 2021

Portugal vs Italy - May 31, 2021

Denmark vs Germany - May 31, 2021

Netherlands vs France - May 31, 2021

Image courtesy: England Instagram