Liverpool's Alisson Makes Two Stunning Saves To Deny Foden; Keeps Score 0-0 At Half-time

The first half of the Liverpool vs Manchester City game was one of the most cagey encounters as just one shot on target was registered. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was the busier of the two goalkeepers as he made two stunning saves to deny Phil Foden before halftime.

Netizens took to social media to applaud Manchester City's fantastic gameplay to create the chances and Alisson's saves to deny them.

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Netizens laud Alisson

One fan took to Twitter and posted images of Alisson's second save to deny Phil Foden from going past him. As one can see, the Brazilian goalkeeper made a fantastic sliding tackle in the box to prevent the Manchester City star from scoring.

📸 - Alisson with a good tackle to prevent Foden from going past him.. pic.twitter.com/ymTen8Ivxq — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 3, 2021

Meanwhile, another Twitter user lauded Alisson and Joel Matip for their performances in the first half, going as far as stating that they are the 'only reasons Liverpool are still in this game.'

The only reasons Liverpool are still in this game is Joel Matip and Alisson Becker. — trent's stekkie (@_spill_the_tee_) October 3, 2021

Another fan posted two separate tweets to highlight the fantastic play by Manchester City and Alisson's brilliance in goal. As per the first tweet, they were in disbelief with the way Bernardo Silva created the chance, but could not believe that Foden could not hit the ball past Alisson. Similarly, for the second chance, Ederson put in a beautiful pass, but Foden once again failed to beat the Liverpool goalkeeper.

OMG Bernardo Silva.....Foden hHAS to score that! GG to Alisson! — MrRobo (@mrrobo19) October 3, 2021

WHAT A PASS by Ederson and Alisson again beats Foden 1on1...incredible! — MrRobo (@mrrobo19) October 3, 2021

Liverpool vs Manchester City match ended at 2-2

Liverpool vs Manchester City match ended 2-2, as Sadio Mane opened the scoring in the 59th minute. Mohamed Salah began the move down the right flank and skipped past some City defenders before putting in a sublime pass for Mane. The Senegalese forward made no mistake with the finish as he hit a thumping low shot past Ederson.

As for the equalizer, Gabriel Jesus opened up the Liverpool defence with a nice passage of play. The Brazilian found Foden, who took one touch, before hitting the ball past Alisson.

Salah regained Liverpool's lead in the 76th minute after an unbelievable passage of play. The Egyptian forward skipped past multiple Manchester City defenders before drilling the ball past Ederon to make it 2-1 in Liverpool's favour. De Bruyne levelled the score in the 81st minute by whipping a shot that deflected off Matip into Liverpool's goal.

Liverpool vs Manchester City team news

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; James Milner, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho; Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish.