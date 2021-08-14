Liverpool's Alisson Reflects On Tempestuous Year From Losing His Father To Scoring A Goal

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has had a tempestuous last year. On the one hand, he suffered the tragic death of his father. Meanwhile, on the other hand, he scored a brilliant header goal last season to help the Reds finish in the top four. The goal was so impressive that it reverberates amongst Liverpool fans until this day. Moreover, even Neymar Jr was in awe of the goal as he and the Brazilian teammates could not stop talking about it.

Alisson reveals Brazilians were in raptures after he scored the goal

Alisson's stunning goal against West Brom was the first competitive goal scored by a Liverpool goalkeeper in the club's 129-year history. Speaking of the importance of the goal, Alisson told the Guardian in an interview, "Everyone I spoke to in Brazil, within two minutes they were always mentioning the goal. Neymar, everybody … they were all so excited about it. In training at the Copa América, I played up front one day. We had a session when we were just having fun, so I went up front and scored some goals. That’s not a surprise for me now! But it was nice to hear what people thought about the goal."

Alisson reflects on father's emotional death

Alisson also reflected on how he suffered after his father sadly passed away last year, and spoke about the importance of visiting home. "The first thing is, it was needed. It was really needed from my side and my family’s side. Being there seeing my mother, seeing my brother, seeing my grandmother, everybody, it was an emotional moment but it was good. It was a relief for my soul and my mind," said the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Alisson added, "I went to my farm where I and my father spent a lot of time together. It was emotional, but it was good for me. It was not something bad. You suffer a little bit but it is something that I will have to deal with from now on. I will always miss my father. I will always miss the moments we had together as a family – he was always there – but it was good to see how my family is in this and how they help each other. They are helping my mother, they are helping my grandmother, who is struggling a lot at this moment and it was good to see them and my friends. It was two years since the last time I went to my hometown, so it was a long time. A very long time."