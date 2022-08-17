Liverpool's Darwin Nunez Apologises For Red Card Incident, Ready To Learn From Mistakes

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has taken to social media and apologised to Liverpool fans for his actions against Crystal Palace. Nunez was sent off against Palace after headbutting place defender Joachim Andersen during Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match. Liverpool were able to salvage some pride against Crystal Palace at Anfield with Luis Diaz scoring the equaliser for the team three minutes after Darwin Nunez was given marching orders.

Following the headbutting incident during Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match, the new summer signing is likely to miss the next three matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle. The Uruguay forward became the first Liverpool player under Jurgen Klopp to receive a red card. The Darwin Nunez headbutting incident happened in the second half when Crystal Palace defender Andersen confronted Nunez for appealing for a foul inside the penalty area and pushed his arm as he walked away. Nunez responded by launching his head into the nose of the defender. Taking to social media Nunez in his apology wrote, " I am aware of the ugly attitude I had. I'm here to learn from my mistakes and it won't happen again." In another post he added: “Apologies to Liverpool all. I’ll be back.”

Soy consciente de la fea actitud que tuve. Estoy para aprender de mis errores y no volverá a pasar más. 🫡🙏 — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 16, 2022

Apologies to Liverpool all ✋🏼



I’ll be back 🫡 pic.twitter.com/iszTdSAx2i — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 16, 2022

Jurgen Klopp to hold talks with Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp in his post-match interview was disappointed with Darwin Nunez red card but believes the new signing will learn from his mistake. While speaking to reporters he said "I wanted to see the situation first. I didn’t know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it and yes it was a red card, the wrong reaction."

He added "Andersen wanted that and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake. A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can’t deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately, he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is.”