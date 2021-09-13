Liverpool's Harvey Elliot, Injured Horribly Versus Leeds, Wins Hearts With Classy Gesture

Liverpool's talented young midfielder Harvey Elliot was on the receiving end of a horror tackle on his ankle during their Premier League match against Leeds United and was subsequently taken to the hospital. Post-match, an emotional Jurgen Klopp addressed the press conference after witnessing the injury, saying that Elliot had dislocated his ankle.

However, the 18-year-old did not let the injury weigh his spirits down as he took to social media that he is doing well and on the road to recovery but won everyone's heart was the lovey gesture that captured the attention of fans. Harvey Elliot gifted his match shirt and his boots, signed, to a child who was also admitted to the hospital being treated for a broken arm on the bed next to Elliot.

The definition of class. This kid has a heart of gold. So mature for his age! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8zDnyxH6G7 — Paul Lloyd (@Lloydy_2020) September 12, 2021

Klopp gave an update post the match saying, "I think we all saw it, the ankle was not in the right place anymore. The medical department put it in the right place again, which is very important really in this moment that it goes quick. Apart from that, there is not a lot of good things to say about it. Obviously, it’s a bad injury and we have to wait now for further examinations, assessments or whatever, scans, and that’s what we do."

Liverpool FC posted an update on Harvey Elliot's injury saying that he will be required to undergo surgery in the coming days and the club will offer a further update on his prognosis in due course. The statement further reads, "Harvey, his family, and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given."

Mohammed Salah scores 100th Premier League goal against Leeds

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah scored his 100th goal in the Premier League during Liverpool’s match against Leeds United on September 12 at the Elland Road. Salah scored Liverpool’s first goal of the match - his 100th Premier League goal, in the 20th minute of the match. Liverpool went on to win the match 3-0. The Liverpool No.11 previously registered his 99th goal in the club's match against Chelsea. He reached the milestone by scoring in his 162nd match in the English top-flight.

