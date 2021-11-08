Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Blasts Referee Post West Ham Defeat: 'He Hid Behind VAR'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit out at referee, Craig Pawson and his video assistant, Stuart Attwell after the Reds suffered their first defeat of the season against West Ham United on Sunday. Klopp accused Attwell of "hiding behind" Pawson while making two key decisions in regard to the game. Klopp said the decisions to not call foul against West Ham players Angelo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell ultimately shaped the result of the game in favour of the home side, which cost his team big time.

Angelo Ogbonna was involved in a tackle that resulted in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scoring an own goal off Pablo Fornals' inswinging corner. The visitors approached Pawson to take a video referral following which it was decided that the goal should stand. Liverpool's argument was that Alisson had been fouled by Ogbonna when the two jumped up to tackle Fornals' corner. Ogbonna had collided with Allisson before the ball touched the goalie's left arm and went inside the post.

Meanwhile, another decision that Klopp felt must have gone their way was Cresswell's challenge on Jordan Henderson. The decision was reviewed by the video assistant referee, Attwell, who announced a decision in West Ham's favour. Klopp feels that Cresswell should have been fouled because of his challenge on Henderson. However, the officials had argued that Cresswell had touched the ball before connecting to Henderson's knee. Klopp said that it doesn't matter whether a player has touched the ball or not if it is a "reckless challenge".

West Ham vs Liverpool

Liverpool suffered an early blow when a corner by Fornals in the 4th minute saw Allisson score an own goal. The Reds managed to make a comeback as Trent Alexander-Arnold equalised in the 41st minute with a stunning freekick.

When the game resumed in the second half, both teams were in search of their second goal and kept each other at bay before Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals found the back of the net in the 67th minute. Things did not end there and the Reds found themselves in a spot of bother after the French centre-back Kurt Zouma added one more goal to the home side's tally in the 74th minute and even though Belgian forward Divock Origi's goal in the 83rd minute restored some hopes for the visitors, there were no more contributions from the Jurgen Klopp-managed side and they ended up losing the contest.

