Liverpool's Naby Keita Has An 'Eric Cantona' Moment After Scoring Incredible Goal

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday. Sadio Mane broke the deadlock against Crystal Palace to bring up his 100th goal for Liverpool with the Senegalese winger scored just minutes before halftime. Mohammed Salah was then on hand to finish a corner on the half volley to double their lead in the 76th minute. However, the pick of the three was an absolutely stunning goal from Naby Keita who scored a volley from outside the box in the 89th minute.

It was an 'Eric Cantona' like the moment when Keita just stood there without a smile after scoring a sensational volley.

Take a look:

Beautiful goals deserve beautiful angles 😍



Take a bow, Naby Keita 💥 pic.twitter.com/iQki2WXMb6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 18, 2021

Keita was stuck in his homeland during the international break, as unrest in Guinea meant that the FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Morocco was postponed indefinitely. Amid reports claiming that Guinea's borders had been closed, Liverpool was attempting to bring back Keita safely to Anfield and was brought back safely.

Just as it seemed that the Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match was heading into halftime as goalless, Sadio Mane found the back of the net to score his 100th goal for the Reds in all competitions. The Senegalese winger found himself at the right place at the right time as he hit the ball home after Vicente Guaita's save rebounded into him. As a result of Mane's goal, he became the 18th player in history to score 100 goals for the Reds in all competitions.

Sadio Mane clinches Premier League record against Crystal Palace

Sadio Mane's goal against Crystal Palace was not only memorable for it being his 100th goal in Liverpool colours, but also for making him the first player to score in nine consecutive games against the same team in Premier League history. That goal also meant that he has now scored 13 goals in his last 14 Premier League appearances against the Eagles. The previous Premier League record for the most number of goals against the same opponent was held by Arsenal legend Robin van Persie when he scored eight goals in a row against Stoke City.

(Image: @LFC/Twitter)