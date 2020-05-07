LMA Chief Bevan States That PL Season Can Be Canceled If Neutral Venue Plan Rejected

League Manager Association (LMA) has stated that if clubs do not agree to play the remaining matches at neutral venues, then the 2019/20 season of the Premier League is likely to be canceled. LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan stated that there isn't enough time to return to playing and completing the current season.

Season can be potentially be canceled

In an interview with BBC Sport, Bevan said that the government has already stated the guidelines regarding social distancing and it might not be possible to host matches at the home venue of a particular team.

Certain Premier League teams have been opposing the possibility of matches being played at neutral venues. Aston Villa Chief executive Christian Purslow said the plan would increase the risk of an economic "catastrophe" for his club should they fall out of the lucrative English top-flight. Brighton chief executive Paul Barber also admitted to "self-interest" in objecting to the proposals, while West Ham vice-chairman Karen Brady has claimed "no one wants" to play at neutral sites.

Premier League chiefs believe they will only be given the green light from government to resume at a limited number of venues as it would reduce the strain on essential services and discourage gatherings of supporters near stadiums. But clubs at risk of relegation argue that the integrity of the competition would be compromised by the neutral-venue plan. One controversial idea being floated by those at risk at the bottom of the table is to scrap relegation for this season even if matches can restart.

"Villa could still be relegated even if no more matches took place should the Premier League choose to use the points-per-game model used by France's Ligue 1. Lyon have threatened legal action after missing out on a European place and the Premier League is keen to avoid a similar fallout, with the financial stakes even higher in England."

