Locatelli Equals Mario Balotelli's Record For Italy As Young Midfielder Scores Top Brace

23-year old midfielder Manuel Locatelli becomes only the third Italian player to score a brace in the Euros after Mario Balotelli and Pierluigi Casiraghi.

Manuel Locatteli (on the left) and Mario Balotteli (on the right)

Manuel Locatelli's brace against Switzerland on Wednesday night helps Italy book their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a group game to spare. Italy now top group A with six points followed by Wales, who beat Turkey 2-0 on the same night. Locatell's brace also meant that the young midfielder equalled Mario Balotelli's record from the Italy Euro 2012 campaign.

Locatelli reminds fans of Mario Balotelli vs Germany in 2012

Manuel Locatelli was once again outstanding for Italy as he scored two great goals to help Italy beat Switzerland 3-0. The other goal was scored by Ciro Immobile. For Locatelli's first goal, it was all about the timing of his run as he made a late run into the box. Meanwhile, for his second goal, it was an excellent shot from range with his left foot.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UEFA EURO 2020 (@euro2020)

The 23-year-old Italian midfielder became only the third player to score a brace for the national side at the Euros after Mario Balotelli vs Germany in 2012 and Pierluigi Casiraghi against Russia in 1996. His goals were the 29th and 30th that Italy have scored without reply since Netherlands' Donny van de Beek scored against them in October 2020. With Locatelli firing on all cylinders, Marco Veratti, who is currently injured, may find it difficult to get his place back in the starting line-up. Italian fans will hope that their side can continue the same run of form when they face Wales on Sunday, 20 June at 9:30 PM IST for their last group stage game.

Italy Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu.

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri , Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi. 

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti. 

Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori. 

How to watch Italy Euro 2020 games in India? Euro 2020 live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Italy Euro 2020 games in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights of the Euros in India. The Euro 2020 live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of all of Italy Euro 2020 games can be tracked on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the Italian national team.

