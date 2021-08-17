Locatelli's €35m Move To Juventus Confirmed, Ancelotti Denies Reunion With Ronaldo

The widespread transfer rumour of Manuel Locatelli moving to Juventus has received the "Here we go!" from Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano after months of speculation. The reports had earlier suggested that Arsenal were in the race to sign the Euro 2020 winning Italian midfielder, however, Romano has said that Locatelli had expressed his desire to join Juventus, as a result of which Arsenal had to sit back.

The reported deal is said to be worth €35m plus add-ons as a total agreement between Sassuolo and Juventus has been reached. Locatelli will sign a five-year deal until June 2026. According to Romano, the official announcement is expected in the next few days as final paperwork between the parties continues to happen and medical is organised.

The 23-year-old made his way through the AC Milan youth system and made his professional debut, helping them win the 2016 Supercopa Italiana. In 2018, he made the move to Sassuolo, where he has made a total of 96 appearances for the club. He also played an important role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph earlier this year.

Allegri provides an update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has provided fans with an update on the fitness of key players Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. The Juventus boss believes that both the star players should be totally fit ahead of their Serie A season opener against Udinese on August 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently played the first half of the recent clash between Juventus and Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy, while Paulo Dybala missed out due to a knock.

Massimiliano Allegri was quoted by Sky Sport Italia as saying,

"He (Ronaldo) is training well and in good condition. He has made himself available to the team as always, and Dybala will return as well. We will arrive on August 22 in the right conditions. Dybala is fine, he’ll be back on Tuesday. He will be available on Saturday, and I think he’ll play a part in the match."

Ancelotti denies he wants Cristiano Ronaldo back at Real Madrid

A few days ago, rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo wanting a transfer away from Juventus were back, with some reports saying Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign him so that they could put him in the same team as Lionel Messi. Other reports suggested that he might head back to Real Madrid. There were claims that his former coach Carlo Ancelotti had apparently made it known that he wanted the Portuguese superstar back.

According to El Chiringuito, Ancelotti had started conversations with the club to bring Ronaldo back to the Bernabeu, and he sees Ronaldo as someone who can still help the team. However, those rumours have been rubbished today after Ancelotti took to Twitter.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him. But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward,” said Ancelotti on Twitter.

(Image Credits: @locamanuel73 - Twitter)