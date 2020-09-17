Lokomotiv Plovdiv Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEL qualifying Round

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will begin their Europa League adventure by facing Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday, September 17. The Europa League second qualifying round clash between Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm BST (9:30 pm IST) at the Lokomotiv Stadium. Here's a look at our Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham prediction, Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham team news and Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham live stream details ahead of the clash.

Europa League qualifying round: Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham prediction and match preview

Bruno Akrapovic's Lokomotiv Plovdiv are currently in sixth place on the Bulgarian top division table and have nine points from their first five games this season. Lokomotiv Plovdiv have won three games and lost two in the league so far, scoring seven goals while conceding seven as well. Lokomotiv Plovdiv reached the Europa League second qualifying round with a win over Montenegrin outfit Iskra by a 1-0 scoreline late last month.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho's Tottenham had a disastrous start to the Premier League, losing 1-0 against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton in their own backyard. Although it's still early days in the new season, Spurs are under pressure to get a result against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in their Europa League qualifying round. The north London giants earned a place in the Europa League through their efforts in the final weeks of last season's Premier League campaign. Our Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham prediction is that Spurs will come away with a 3-0 win.

Europa League qualifying round: Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham team news

Lokomotiv Plovdiv boss Bruno Akrapovic is likely to field the same starting eleven that suffered a 3-1 defeat against Ludogorets over the weekend. However, for Spurs, defender Japhet Tanganga is out with a thigh problem while Serge Aurier is also ruled out after suffering a knock during training. English midfielder Dele Alli and Belgian centre-back Toby Alderweireld were also left out of the squad travelling to Bulgaria.

Europa League live: Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham live telecast on Premier Sports 2. The Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham live telecast will not be available in the USA. Sony Pictures Network has the license to broadcast UEFA Europa League games in India (9:30 pm IST).

Image Credits - Tottenham, Lokomotiv Plovdiv Instagram