Paul Pogba's £2.9 million mansion with indoor pool and stunning custom football pitch

Paul Pogba secured a move back to Manchester United in 2016 for a then world-record transfer fee of €105 million. The Frenchman has endured a mixed bag of results since moving to Manchester, having often come under criticism due to his inconsistent displays on the football pitch. The recent Paul Pogba transfer update has linked him with a move away to either Juventus or Real Madrid.

However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the UK, it remains unclear whether Paul Pogba will be sold on a cut-price deal in the next transfer window. As Premier League players continue to remain indoors, let's take a look at Paul Pogba's magnificent £2.9 million (€3.3 million) mansion that boasts an indoor pool and a stunning custom football pitch

Tag Manchester United fans that can’t wait to see @paulpogba back in action. That indoor pitch though 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lafuesPiue — Glint Football (@GlintFootball) April 26, 2020

Paul Pogba house: Sneak peek into French star's impressive Manchester mansion

The Paul Pogba house in Manchester is roughly valued at around £2.9 million. The former Juventus man spent six months living at the Lowry Hotel before settling in on his dream home, which was initially priced at £3.49 million. Pogba's lavish mansion boasts an indoor swimming pool, accompanied with a steam room and a changing area. The Paul Pogba house also boasts a games room as well as five bedrooms. In addition to that, the master bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe.

Paul Pogba house

The 2018 World Cup winner's crib also features a giant kitchen that curves around the side of the house. That is surrounded with two huge living rooms. However, the most stunning feature of the Paul Pogba house estate is his custom indoor football pitch. The Frenchman is often seen practicing his freestyle skills and relaxing with friends on social media in that zone.

