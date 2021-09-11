‘Looking Forward To Playing Again’: Football Legend Pele ‘recovering Well’ After Surgery

Brazil football legend Pele has shared a positive update after undergoing tumour surgery a few days ago. The veteran had said that he went through the operation earlier this month to remove a tumour from his colon. The 80-year-old also pledged to fight through the illness with a smile on his face. Earlier, it was learned that Pele was in the hospital for six days due to an undisclosed problem.

But his advisor stated that the legend was in pretty good health. As per reports, Pele’s issue was diagnosed when he was going through his routine examinations at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sau Paulo. Joe Fraga, his business manager, stated that there’s very little to worry about Pele’s health.

The Sau Paolo hospital also confirmed that Pele "has been recovering satisfactorily, is conscious, actively talking and maintaining his vital signs in normality."

Pele in high spirits after surgery

Updating on his health on his official Instagram handle, Pele said that it’s a matter of time before he’s up and running. The former footballer also expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for dropping in heartfelt messages while he was going through the tough phase.

"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better. I'm looking forward to playing again, but I'm still going to recover for a few more days. While I'm here, I take the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest. Thanks again for all the loving messages. We'll be together again soon!" Pele wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, it was learned that Pele had fainted, but he brushed aside the claims. Edinho, his son, had said that his father was depressed and has been suffering from a hip issue for quite a few years.

Who is Pele?

Pele is one of the greatest footballers to have ever played the game. In 1958, 1962 and 1970, he led Brazil to three World Cup titles. Moreover, he remains the highest goal scorer for Brazil at the international level. In 92 games, Pele smashed 77 goals before announcing his retirement in 1974. He also holds the record for the most hat-tricks (92) in football.

(Image: AP)