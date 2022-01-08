Lorenzo Insigne Signs Four-year Deal With Toronto FC; Ending 15-year Stint With Napoli

Italian national team star Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year contract with Toronto FC that will officially bring an end to his 15-year stint at Napoli. The 30-year old will join the Canadian outfit in the summer as he has signed a pre-contract agreement that will officially begin on July 1, 2022.

Following the signing of Insigne, Toronto FC released a statement via their official social media handles.

Toronto FC confirm Lorenzo Insigne signing via club statement

Following the blockbuster signing of Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC issued a club statement that read,

"Toronto FC announced today that Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join the club on a four-year deal to begin on July 1, 2022. He will be added to the roster as a Designated Player pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC). "This is a historic and exciting day for our club," said Toronto FC President Bill Manning. "Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli. Lorenzo has the talent to change games. He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him as a member of our team." Meanwhile, Toronto FC Head Coach and Sporting Director Bob Bradley said, "We are all looking forward to having Lorenzo join us this summer. His ability to create chances for himself and his teammates is special. Having watched him for many years, I also know he's also a player who works for the team. Lorenzo is the kind of player you come to watch because there's always a chance, he’ll do something unforgettable."

Lorenzo Insigne's career stats at Napoli

Lorenzo Insigne has had a fantastic playing career for hometown club Napoli, having made 416 appearances in which he has scored 114 goals and made 95 assists across all competitions. In 11 seasons with the club, he has won three titles, including the Super Club in 2014/15 and the Coppa Italia in 2013/14 and 2019/20.

Moreover, in March 2021, the 30-year old was also selected as the Serie A MVP of the month after scoring three goals and registering one assist in four matches. Meanwhile, he has also scored 10 goals with the Italian National Team and also helped them win the Euro 2020 competition last year when the Azzurri beat England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

(Image: )