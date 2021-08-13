Louis Saha Reveals Why He's Surprised With Liverpool's Transfers; Predicts PL Winners

Even though Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly asserted in press conferences that he has a complete squad, former Manchester United player Louis Saha is yet surprised that the Merseyside club has not made more new signings. Liverpool's only major signing in the summer transfer window has been that of centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. The Reds signed Konate after triggering his release clause of approximately £36 million in May 2021.

Louis Saha surprised that Liverpool have not made more signings

Liverpool failed to defend their Premier League title last season due to several players being injured. First choice centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez were sidelined for most of the season. Meanwhile, many other players were also injured, making it difficult for Jurgen Klopp to even list 11 first-team players on the team sheet on some occasions. As a result, Louis Saha is surprised that Liverpool have not been busier in the transfer market.

Speaking to GentingBet, Saha said, "I’m surprised that Liverpool haven’t done more to improve their squad in the Transfer Window but then again, Liverpool are quite consistent with the way they operate. I respect them for that. They’ve managed to keep hold of their immense players and Van Dijk will make a massive difference – you just hope that he can come back at his level. They’ve also got a great manager in Klopp. I’m a big fan of him and he does really well under a crisis. I have a lot of respect for them as a club." Van Dijk signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Louis Saha insists Man City will retain Premier League title

Louis Saha is confident that Manchester City will retain the Premier League title, irrespective of whether they sign a top striker or not. Saha added, "I believe Man City will win the Premier League, whether they sign Harry Kane or not. It will be tough for them, but I can’t see anyone catching them. The only one that I think can challenge them is Manchester United." Pep Guardiola's side signed Jack Grealish for a Premier League record fee, and are still interested in signing Tottenham's Harry Kane, who is believed to have a valuation of £150 million.