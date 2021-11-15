Louis Van Gaal Hurt After Falling Off Bicycle Before Netherlands' WC Qualifier Vs Norway

Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal suffered a hip injury after he fell off his bicycle on Sunday ahead of the clash against Norway in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam. As per the Guardian, the incident took place when Louis van Gaal was cycling near the team hotel. After the Netherlands boss fell down, he was taken to a hospital for tests. Gaal was unable to attend Monday's pre-match press conference in person but made an appearance virtually, sitting on a wheelchair.

During the press conference, Louis van Gaal revealed that he was not well, as he was in a lot of. However, he assured that his brain was still working fine.

"Physically I’m not good, but the brain is still working. I’m in a lot of pain, that’s why I was in a buggy during training. I can still do everything and have done all the preparation that I normally would have,” said Van Gaal.

Despite the injury, the Netherlands coach was seen hosting the training session from a golf cart as he wanted to remain with the national team.

🚨 - Louis van Gaal will host today's training session from inside a golf cart after he fell of his bike last night. He wants to remain with the National Team despite being placed in a wheelchair. [via @JeroenKapteijns] pic.twitter.com/nfizwQ0Gyr — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 15, 2021

The Netherlands skipper Virgil van Dijk, who did appear at the press conference, also expressed his shock over Van gaal's injury and said, "We are happy that he can lead us and it hasn’t impacted much in terms of the preparation. This morning he chaired an important meeting and still guides us. Van Gaal is still keen to make it to the World Cup.”

The Netherlands vs Norway World Cup qualifier

The Netherlands will take on Norway on Wednesday in a FIFA World Cup qualifying game. The Netherlands will go into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Montenegro. A brace from Barcelona forward Memphis Depay was equalisied by goals from Boavista midfielder Ilija Vukotic and Vozdovac striker Nikola Vujnovic. On the other hand, Norway drew 0-0 with Latvia.

When it comes to the head-to-head records of the two sides, Virgil van Dijk & co. hold an edge as they have won 9 games, lost 5 and drawn 7. The Netherlands last faced Norway earlier this year, a game which ended in a 1-1 draw. Norway's Erling Haaland's goal was equalised by Davy Klaassen for the Netherlands. It is pertinent to mention here that Norway superstar Erling Haaland will not play against the Netherlands on Wednesday as he is injured.

(Image: AP)