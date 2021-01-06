LRN Vs MON Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Ligue 1 Match Preview

Monaco will visit the Stade du Moustoir to take on hosts Lorient in their next Ligue 1 fixture. The clash is slated to be played on Wednesday, January 6, with kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the LRN vs MON Dream11 prediction among other details of the encounter.

Both Lorient and Monaco played out a 2-2 draw in their previous matches as they now prepare to take on each other on Wednesday. Lorient who are currently in the relegation zone are ranked 18th on the Ligue 1 table having registered only 12 points from 17 league matches. Terem Moffi and Adrian Grbic got on the scoresheet during the team’s 2-2 draw against Nice in their previous outing last year.

Les Monegasques on the other hand, walk into the match as the 6th ranked team in Ligue 1. They have managed to register 27 points from 17 games with eight wins, three draws and six losses as the overall results of their Ligue 1 campaign. Their previous outing in the tournament ended in a 2-2 draw against Saint-Etienne. Monaco will be looking to convert such draws into wins in order to solidify their position in the top half of the Ligue 1 standings.

LRN vs MON Dream11 Team News

Lorient start the match with a depleted squad as Pierre-Yves Hamel misses out for the hosts alongside Thomas Fontaine. Centre-back Matthieu Saunier and Houboulang Mendes are also unavailable and will not feature against Monaco. Lorient manager Christophe Pelissier will not be able to field midfielder Fabien Lemoine as he is suspended from the clash.

Niko Kovac will be unfortunate to not call up midfielders Eliot Matazo who is suspended for the clash and Aleksandr Golovin as the Russia international is sidelined nursing an injury. Former Chelsea playmaker and veteran Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas is also stuck to watching the match from the sidelines due to his injuries.

LRN vs MON Playing 11

Lorient - Paul Nardi, Jerome Hergault, Julien Laporte, Jeremy Morel, Vincent Le Goff, Jonathan Delaplace, Thomas Monconduit, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Terem Moffi, Quentin Boisgard

AS Monaco - Benjamin Lecomte , Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Fode Ballo-Toure, Sofiane Diop, Aurelien Tchouameni, Florentino Luis, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

LRN vs MON Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Paul Nardi

Defenders - Benoit Badiashile, Jeremy Morel, Vincent Le Goff, Djibril Sidibe

Midfielders - Aurelien Tchouameni, Laurent Abergel, Sofiane Diop,

Strikers - Wissam Ben Yedder, Terem Moffi, Kevin Volland

LRN vs MON Dream11 Team Top picks

Captain - Kevin Volland or Terem Moffi

Vice Captain - Wissam Ben Yedder or Laurent Abergel

LRN vs MON Match Prediction

We predict a win for the visitors at the end of the match. Prediction: Lorient 0-1 Monaco

Note: The above LRN vs MON Dream11 prediction, LRN vs MON Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, LRN vs MON Dream11 Team and LRN vs MON Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result