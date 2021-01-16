LU Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Leeds United (LU) will lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Saturday, January 16 at 3:00 PM GMT (8:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds, England. Here is our LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction, top picks and LU vs BHA Dream11 team.

LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction and preview

Leeds United are currently at the twelfth spot of the Premier League standings with 23 points. Stuart Dallas and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing eight (two draws). Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are at the eighteenth spot with 14 points and a win-loss record of 1-8 (eight draws).

LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LU vs BHA Dream11 team and schedule

London time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 3:00 PM GMT

Indian time and date: Saturday, January 16 at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Also Read l WOL vs WBA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Premier League game preview

LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LU vs BHA probable playing 11

LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction: Leeds United probable playing 11

Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Rafinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion probable playing 11

Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Ben White, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Rodrigo Moreno; Neal Maupay

Also Read l AHL vs HLL Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Saudi Arabia Premier League preview

LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction: LU vs BHA Dream11 team, top picks

Leeds United: Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Brighton & Hove Albion: Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay

LU vs BHA Match prediction: LU vs BHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Solly March, Lewis Dunk, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Jack Harrison, Pablo Hernandez, Leandro Trossard

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Neal Maupay, Rodrigo Moreno

Also Read l Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League, team news & prediction

LU vs BHA team: LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Leeds United are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above LU vs BHA Dream11 prediction, LU vs BHA Dream11 team, probable LU vs BHA playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs BHA Dream11 team and LU vs BHA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l ARS vs CRY Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Premier League 2021 match preview

Image Source: Leeds United/ Twitter