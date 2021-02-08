LU Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Preview

Leeds United welcome Crystal Palace on Matchday 23 of the ongoing Premier League season on Monday. The match is scheduled to be played at Elland Road on February 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM ( Tuesday, February 9) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this PL clash.

🆚 MATCHDAY! #LUFC take on Crystal Palace from 8pm at Elland Road! — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 8, 2021

Leeds United have been extremely inconsistent in their first season back in England's top-flight. Currently slotted 11th in the Premier League standings, Marcelo Bielsa's men have acquired 29 points from 21 games while recording 9 wins, two draws, and losing 10 league matches this season. The hosts walk into the game following a narrow 1-2 loss to Everton in their latest Premier League outing and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways.

Crystal Palace on the other hand will head into the game following a string of impressive performances in the Premier League. Roy Hodgson's men are positioned 13th in the Premier League table recording eight wins, five draws, and nine losses this season. Walking into the match with 29 points to their name, the visitors will be brimming with confidence as they are currently on a two-match winning streak. The visitors have won back to back matches against Wolves and Newcastle as they look to make it three consecutive wins on Monday.

LU vs CRY Playing 11

Leeds United- Meslier, Struijk, Alioski, Ayling, Cooper, Raphinha, Phillips, Klich, Harrison, Dallas, Bamford

Crystal Palace- Guaita, Dann, Clyne, Cahill, Townsend, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Eze, Riedewald, Benteke, Ayew

LU vs CRY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- I. Meslier

Defenders- L. Ayling, P. Van Aanholt, L. Cooper, N. Clyne

Midfielders- K. Phillips, A. Townsend, S. Dallas, E. Eze

Strikers- J. Ayew, P. Bamford

LU vs CRY Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- J. Ayew or K. Phillips

Vice-Captain- P. Bamford or A. Townsend

LU vs CRY Match Prediction

Leeds United's free-flowing football has one of the biggest drawbacks in their defensive cover. Marcelo Bielsa's men have already conceded 38 goals in the Premier League this season and look vulnerable at the back. However, Crystal Palace will play the match without their star forward Wilfried Zaha who is out injured following a hamstring injury and will find it difficult to score without the English international. We expect Leeds United to edge out a win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Note: The above LU vs CRY Dream11 prediction, LU vs CRY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs CRY Dream11 Team and LU vs CRY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.