LU Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Leeds United (LU) and Everton (EVE) will clash in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, February 3 at 7:30 PM GMT (Thursday, February 4 at 1:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England. Here is our LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction, top picks and LU vs EVE Dream11 team.

LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction: LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction and preview

Everton are currently at the eighth spot of the Premier League standings with 33 points. James Rodriguez and team have played nineteen games so far in the tournament, winning ten and losing six (three draws). Leeds United, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 29 points and a win-loss record of 9-9 (two draws).

LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction: LU vs EVE Dream11 team and schedule

England time and date: Wednesday, February 3 at 7:30 PM GMT

Indian time and date: Thursday, February 4 at 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Elland Road Stadium, Leeds, England

LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction: LU vs EVE probable playing 11

LU vs EVE live: Leeds United probable playing 11

Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Helder Costa, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

LU vs EVE live: Everton probable playing 11

Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate; Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure; Lucas Digne, James Rodriguez, Richarlison; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction: LU vs EVE Dream11 team, top picks

Leeds United: Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Everton: Michael Keane, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Rodriguez

LU vs EVE Match prediction: LU vs EVE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Jack Harrison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, James Rodriguez, Richarlison

LU vs EVE team: LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Everton are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above LU vs EVE Dream11 prediction, LU vs EVE Dream11 team, probable LU vs EVE playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs EVE Dream11 team and LU vs EVE match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

