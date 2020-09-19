LU Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Premier League football returns to Elland Road as Leeds are back in the Premier League after 16 years. Leeds United will face another promoted team, Fulham this weekend, September 19, 7:30 pm IST. Leeds come into this game on the back of an impressive contest, despite their loss. They played defending champions Liverpool, scoring 3 while also conceding four in a narrow defeat. Fulham, on the other hand, come to Elland Road on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal. Here's a look at our LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction, LU vs FUL Dream11 team and the probable LU vs FUL playing 11.

LU vs FUL live: LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction and preview

Leeds United have lost the Premier League opener and also have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup losing on penalties to Hull City. Fulham, on the other hand, won their round-two tie and made it to the next round where they will face Sheffield Wednesday. The Cottagers will look to get off to a good start having lost to Arsenal in the opener. Fulham will see the games against Leeds and Aston Villa as the best opportunity to pick up points ahead of next month's fixtures.

LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction: Leeds United vs Fulham Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 57 occasions with Leeds United holding the better record having won 23 times. Fulham have picked up all three points on 19 occasions. The remaining 15 clashes have resulted in a draw. The last time the two sides, Leeds United defeated Fulham 3-0.

LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction: Probable LU vs FUL playing 11

Leeds United probable XI - Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Hernandez. Klich, Harrison; Bamford

Fulham probable XI - Areola; Tete, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Mitrovic

LU vs FUL live: LU vs FUL Dream11 team, top picks

LU vs FUL live: Leeds United top picks

Bamford

Costa

LU vs FUL live: Fulham top picks

Mitrovic

Areola

LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction: LU vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Areola

Defenders - Tete, Byran, Ayling, Cooper

Midfielders - Knockaert, Cavaleiro, Costa, Klich

Forwards - Bamford (VC), Mitrovic (C)

Note: The above LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction, LU vs FUL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs FUL Dream11 team and LU vs FUL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

