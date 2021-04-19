LU Vs LIV Dream11: Leeds United Vs Liverpool FC Prediction And Team News

Matchday 32 of the ongoing Premier League season brings us a mouthwatering clash as Leeds United take on Liverpool FC on Monday. The English domestic league clash is set to be played at the Elland Roads on April 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Tuesday, April 20) according to IST. Let's have a look at the LU vs LIV Dream11 Team and playing 11s alongside other match details of this clash.

LU vs LIV Match Preview

Leeds United will be brimming with confidence as they head into the match after defeating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City despite going down to 10 men in the game. Currently sotted 10th on the PL table, Marcelo Bielsa's men will be eager to replicate similar performances and look to record consecutive victories against two of the biggest Premier League team on Monday. However, they face a tough challenge in Liverpool who themselves will be eager to get back to winning ways after the UCL quarter-final draw against Real Madrid.

The Reds of Merseyside saw their last outing in the Premier League end in a narrow 2-1 win over Aston Villa as Jurgen Klopp's men continue to be in the running for a top-four finish in the Premier League. They will be eyeing three crucial points on Monday as a win for the reigning Premier League champions will see them match the points tally of 4th placed West Ham. However, they will be wary of any slip-ups as teams like Tottenham and Everton are waiting to capitalise on Liverpool's failed opportunity and stake a claim for a top 4 slot.

LU vs LIV Playing 11

Leeds United- Illan Meslier, Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

LU vs LIV Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Mohamed Salah or Stuart Dallas

Vice-Captain- Patrick Bamford or Sadio Mane

LU vs LIV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

Defenders – Andrew Robertson, Ezgjan Alioski, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Ayling

Midfielders – Stuart Dallas, Sadio Mane, Raphinha, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers – Mohamed Salah, Patrick Bamford

LU vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

After a fantastic performance against Manchester City, we expect Leeds United to give a tough fight to Liverpool but predict the Reds of Merseyside to eke out a narrow win on Monday.

Prediction- Leeds United 1-2 Liverpool

