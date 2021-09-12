LU Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Playing XI And Team News

Liverpool is set to travel Elland Road to play Leeds United in game week 4 of the Premier League 2021/22 season. After two great wins over Norwich and Burnley, Liverpool couldn't find a winner at home against a 10-man Chelsea. Liverpool comes into this game with seven points out of nine and will look to add three valuable points.

Leeds, on the other hand, have had a disappointing start to the season, failing to win any of their first three league games. Following a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Manchester United, they were held to winless draws by Everton (2-2) and Burnley (1-1) and currently occupy the 17th position with just two points from three matches. Here is our LU vs LIV Dream11 prediction, Leeds United vs Liverpool Top fantasy picks and more.

Leeds vs Liverpool head to head

Liverpool are undefeated against Leeds United in the last ten encounters between the two teams. They have won seven games and drawn three others. The two sides last met in a Premier League encounter in April with both teams sharing points and ending the game on a 1-1 draw.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Team News

Leeds United

Robin Koch is still on the sidelines for Leeds United, but in good news, Daniel James, their new signing, will be eligible for selection. Meanwhile, Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo, both of who tested positive for COVID before the international break, are ready for selection and so will be Rafinha.

Liverpool

Following a hamstring injury, Roberto Firmino has begun light training with the club but is unlikely to take the field. Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and James Milner have returned to the squad and will be available for selection. Takumi Minamino, on the other hand, is unlikely to participate against Leeds United due to a knock received while playing for Japan. Virgil van Dijk, Harvey Eliott and Naby Keita will also be available for selection.

LU vs LIV Playing XI

Leeds United Predicted Playing XI: Illan Meslier(GK), Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Daniel James, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford.

Liverpool Predicted Predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah.

Leeds United vs Liverpool Top fantasy picks

Leeds United

Patrick Bamford

Daniel James

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LU vs LIV Prediction

When these two clubs locked horns last season, it made for some entertaining contests and we expect something similar tonight. While Liverpool will go into the game as favourites, Leeds United will fancy their chances, providing for a close game between two attacking teams.

LU vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

Illan Meslier, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah (C), Patrick Bamford (VC).

Image: AP