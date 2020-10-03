LU Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United square off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday, October 3, 10 pm IST. In what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle, Pep Guardiola will look to get one over the man he has sought guidance from on occasion. Here's a look at our LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction, LU vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable LU vs MCI playing 11.

LU vs MCI live: LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction and preview

Manchester City are looking to respond after their 5-2 home defeat to Leicester City while Leeds United have registered wins over Fulham and Sheffield United, and came close to getting a point against Liverpool. The game is definitely one to watch out for as two managers with similar philosophies go head-to-head. It is also likely to be a high-scoring affair at Elland Road this weekend.

LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Leeds United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on seven occasions. Both Leeds United and Manchester City have won three times each with one clash ending in a draw. The last time the two sides met was back in 2013 when Manchester City beat Leeds United 4-0.

LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Probable LU vs MCI playing 11

Leeds United probable XI - Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Alioski; Bamford

Manchester City probable XI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Fernandinho; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling

LU vs MCI live: LU vs MCI Dream11 team, top picks

LU vs MCI live: Leeds top picks

Bamford

Phillips

LU vs MCI live: Man City top picks

De Bruyne

Foden

LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction: LU vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Defenders - Walker, Ayling, Koch, Laporte

Midfielders - Phillips, De Bruyne (VC), Foden, Fernandinho

Forwards - Bamford, Sterling (C)

LU vs MCI live: LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction

Our LU vs MCIDream11 prediction is that Manchester City will edge past Leeds United.

Note: The above LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction, LU vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs MCI Dream11 team and LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester City Twitter