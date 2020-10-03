LU Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United square off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Elland Road on Saturday, October 3, 10 pm IST. In what promises to be a fascinating tactical battle, Pep Guardiola will look to get one over the man he has sought guidance from on occasion. Here's a look at our LU vs MCI Dream11 prediction, LU vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable LU vs MCI playing 11.
Manchester City are looking to respond after their 5-2 home defeat to Leicester City while Leeds United have registered wins over Fulham and Sheffield United, and came close to getting a point against Liverpool. The game is definitely one to watch out for as two managers with similar philosophies go head-to-head. It is also likely to be a high-scoring affair at Elland Road this weekend.
👏 @Patrick_Bamford completed a historic hat-trick for @LUFC— Premier League (@premierleague) September 29, 2020
All the 🔑 #PL stats: https://t.co/myojCxtKII pic.twitter.com/8cBWMcuQM5
The two sides have faced each other on seven occasions. Both Leeds United and Manchester City have won three times each with one clash ending in a draw. The last time the two sides met was back in 2013 when Manchester City beat Leeds United 4-0.
Leeds United probable XI - Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Alioski; Bamford
Manchester City probable XI - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Fernandinho; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden; Sterling
LU vs MCI live: Leeds top picks
LU vs MCI live: Man City top picks
Goalkeeper - Ederson
Defenders - Walker, Ayling, Koch, Laporte
Midfielders - Phillips, De Bruyne (VC), Foden, Fernandinho
Forwards - Bamford, Sterling (C)
Our LU vs MCIDream11 prediction is that Manchester City will edge past Leeds United.
