LU Vs MUN Dream11: Leeds United Vs Manchester United Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Leeds United (LU) will lock horns with Manchester United (MUN) in the upcoming match of the Premier League on Sunday, April 25 at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Elland Road in Leeds, England. Here is our LU vs MUN Dream11 prediction, top picks and LU vs MUN Dream11 team.

LU vs MUN Dream11 Match Preview

Manchester United are at the second spot of the Premier League standings with 66 points. Edinson Cavani and team have played 32 games so far in the tournament, winning nineteen and losing four (nine draws). Leeds United, on the other hand, are at the tenth spot of the table with 46 points and a win-loss record of 14-14 (four draws).

LU vs MUN Dream11 schedule

England date and time: Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 PM

India date and time: Sunday, April 25 at 6:30 PM

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

LU vs MUN Dream11: Team news

Leeds United will enter the stadium without Raphinha and Rodrigo as they are recovering from injury, while captain Liam Cooper has been ruled out as he will be serving the suspension. Manchester United, on the other hand, won’t be getting assistance from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as the attacking duo are on the injured list. Meanwhile, defender Eric Bailly will be absent after contracting COVID-19.

LU vs MUN squad

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Manchester United: Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani

LU vs MUN top picks

Leeds United: Diego Llorente, Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford

Manchester United: Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani

LU vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Stuart Dallas

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood

LU vs MUN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Manchester United will come out on top in this contest.

The full transcript of Ole's Friday media briefing â¤µï¸#MUFC #LEEMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2021

Note: The above LU vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LU vs MUN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs MUN Dream11 Team and LU vs MUN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Manchester United/ Twitter