LU Vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Southampton will lock horns with Leeds United after being forced to settle for a draw against Chelsea in their previous Premier League clash. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Here is the LU vs SOU Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other key details of the match.

Also Read | De Gea transfer: Man United doubt shotstopper's hefty-wage worth, keen on selling him

LU vs SOU live: LU vs SOU Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Time: 11:30 PM IST

LU vs SOU live: LU vs SOU Dream11 prediction and preview

Leeds United sit 12th in the Premier League standings, having racked up 32 points in 24 games. Marcelo Bielsa's men have suffered three defeats in the previous five league games while winning on two occasions. Leeds United suffered a shocking defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous game.

Two of Saturday's standouts 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XdplJhKMPc — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 22, 2021

Takumi Minamino bagged the lead for the Saints in the 33rd minute against Chelsea only for Mason Mount to bag the equaliser in the second half. Southampton have not won a single game in their previous six Premier League matches, with five defeats and a draw to their credit. They sit at the 14th spot in the Premier League with 30 points in 24 games.

Also Read | Man United fans roast Anthony Martial after video of Solskjaer shouting circulates: WATCH

LU vs SOU Dream11 team news

Marcelo Bielsa will be without the services of Rodrigo due to a groin injury. Defender Gaetano Berardi has been excluded from the squad due to a ligament injury, while Adam Forshaw faces uncertainty over his return from a hip injury in September last year. Besides, Ian Poveda, Kalvin Phillips and Robin Koch are the possible absentees.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl faces a daunting challenge with several injuries in his team. Theo Walcott is recovering from a tendon injury, while William Smallbone is effectively out for the entire season due to a ligament injury. Michael Obafemi, Ibrahima Diallo and Kyle Walker-Peters are the likely absentees for the Leeds clash.

Also Read | Harry Maguire has been involved in more goal build-ups than any other defender this season

LU vs SOU playing 11

Goalkeeper: Kiko Casilla

Defenders: Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders: Raphinha, James Ward-Prowse, Takumi Minamino

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Danny Ings, Che Adams

Also Read | Harry Maguire reacts to Manchester United's Sheffield defeat, says 'missed spark'

LU vs SOU match prediction and top picks

Leeds United: Patrick Bamford (c), Raphinha

Southampton: Takumi Minamino, Danny Ings (vc)

LU vs SOU match prediction

Leeds United have had a better run of form in the previous few games comparatively and hence are the favourites to win the game 2-0.

Note: The LU vs SOU match prediction is based on our own analysis. The LU vs SOU playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the game.

Image courtesy: Southampton Twitter