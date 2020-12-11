LU Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

Leeds United (LU) will go up against West Ham (WHU) in the upcoming match of Premier League 2020 on Friday night, December 11 (December 12 in India) at 1:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England. Here is our LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction, top picks and LU vs WHU Dream11 team.

By losing their last match to Manchester United, West Ham have slipped to the eight spot of the Premier League 2020 standings with 17 points. Aaron Cresswell and team have played eleven matches so far in the tournament, winning five and losing four (two draws). Leeds United, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 4-5 (two draws).

Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020

Time: 1:30 am IST

Venue: Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England

LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction: Probable LU vs WHU playing 11

Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller, Said Benrahma

LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction: LU vs WHU Dream11 team, top picks

Leeds United: Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno

West Ham: Aaron Cresswell, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller

LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction: LU vs WHU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper

Midfielders: Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison, Jarrod Bowen

Forwards: Sebastian Haller, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, West Ham are the favourites to win the game.

🏟 Elland Road

⏰ 8:00 PM

🆚 @LUFC

📺 Sky Sports#LEEWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 11, 2020

Note: The above LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction, LU vs WHU Dream11 team, probable LU vs WHU playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs WHU Dream11 team and LU vs WHU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

