LU Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

Leeds United (LU) will go up against West Ham (WHU) in the upcoming match of Premier League 2020 on Friday night, December 11 (December 12 in India) at 1:30 AM IST. The game will be played at the Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England. Here is our LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction, top picks and LU vs WHU Dream11 team.
By losing their last match to Manchester United, West Ham have slipped to the eight spot of the Premier League 2020 standings with 17 points. Aaron Cresswell and team have played eleven matches so far in the tournament, winning five and losing four (two draws). Leeds United, on the other hand, are at the fourteenth spot of the table with 14 points and a win-loss record of 4-5 (two draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, West Ham are the favourites to win the game.
🏟 Elland Road— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 11, 2020
⏰ 8:00 PM
🆚 @LUFC
📺 Sky Sports#LEEWHU
Note: The above LU vs WHU Dream11 prediction, LU vs WHU Dream11 team, probable LU vs WHU playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LU vs WHU Dream11 team and LU vs WHU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
