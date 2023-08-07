Lucas Glover Wins Wyndham, DeChambeau Shoots 58 For First LIV Title As Boutier Wins Again On LPGA

Lucas Glover did more than extend his PGA Tour season Sunday. He won the Wyndham Championship with a 2-under 68 that sends him into the FedEx Cup playoffs with more big opportunities in front of him.

Glover managed a two-hour rain delay and took advantage of a faltering Russell Henley to win for the first time in more than two years and earn an unlikely spot in the lucrative postseason.

Justin Thomas ended his season with a shot he won’t soon forget. Needing a birdie on the 18th hole, his pitch from 100 feet short of the hole smacked off the base of the pin and settled inches away as Thomas fell to the ground in disbelief.

Now he has to wait three weeks to see if his worst season — this is the first time Thomas has failed to make the playoffs — will cost him a pick for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The Wyndham Championship is the final tournament before the top 70 qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs that start next week in Memphis, Tennessee. Glover was at No. 112, a long shot who needed nothing short of a runner-up finish.

He did one better, pulling away after the rain delay with plenty of help from Henley.

It was the second time in three years that Henley let one get away at Sedgefield Country Club. When play resumed, he took the lead with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th, and then everything went wrong in a bogey-bogey-bogey finish. He tied for second with Byeong Hun An.

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

Bryson DeChambeau became the fourth player on a top-level tour to shoot 58 on Sunday, making birdie on his last four holes to finally capture his first LIV Golf title at the rain-softened Greenbrier.

DeChambeau holed a 35-foot putt on the par-3 18th and leapt in the air with both arms extended to celebrate his lowest score ever and first LIV victory.

Jim Furyk had a 58 in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour in 2016, while Ryo Ishikawa at The Crowns in 2010 and S.H. Kim at the 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am each shot 58 on the Japan Golf Tour.

What made DeChambeau’s round stand out was he shot 58 with a bogey.

DeChambeau finished at 23-under 187 for a six-shot victory over Mito Pereira, earning the $4 million payoff for the individual competition.

DeChambeau took only 119 shots over the weekend at the 54-hole LIV Golf event. He shot a 61 on Saturday to get within one shot of Matthew Wolff, and then blew everyone away. Wolff shot 66 and tied for third with Richard Bland (65) and David Puig (66).

Torque won the team competition by three shots over the Crushers team led by DeChambeau.

LPGA AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

Celine Boutier won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her first major last week in the Evian Championship.

The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 on Sunday to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming Women’s British Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.

Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogeys at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last to post 65 and set a target at 13 under overall, Boutier’s lead was down to one stroke.

However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and was able to walk down the par-5 18th at Dundonald Links in some comfort. She tapped in for par to finish on 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the title at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March.

Kim was second while Ruoning Yin of China (66) was a shot further behind in third.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Roger Sloan of Canada birdied his last two holes and closed with a 5-under 66 for a one-shot victory in the Utah Championship, moving him inside the top 30 of Korn Ferry Tour players who advance to the PGA Tour next year.

Sloan finished his front nine with an eagle and two birdies, only to fall back with a pair of bogeys early on the back nine. Christopher Petefish played bogey-free, and his eagle on the par-5 15th hole sent him to a 66 and the clubhouse lead.

Sloan birdied the 17th to catch him, and then hit wedge from 107 yards to 2 feet for the clincher. Sloan, who finished at 24-under 260, moved to No. 27 in the points list. He is trying to get back to the PGA Tour, where he played five seasons.

Kevin Dougherty, who had the 54-hole lead, closed with a 70 and tied for third with Roberto Diaz. Dougherty moved to No. 11 on the points list.

The Korn Ferry Tour has two regular-season events left before three tournaments with elevated money and points to close the season.

OTHER TOURS

Two weeks after Alex Fitzpatrick tied for 17th in the British Open, the younger brother of U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick won his first Challenge Tour event by closing with a 4-under 68 for a five-shot victory in the British Challenge. ... Jiwon Jeon closed with a 1-under 71 for a three-shot victory over Kristen Gillman in the French Lick Charity Classic. Jeon moved to No. 3 in the Epson Tour points standings. ... Keita Nakajima closed with a 5-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Taiga Semikawa in the Yokohama Minato Championship. Nakajima won for the second time this year on the Japan Golf Tour and expanded his lead on the Order of Merit. ... Nitithorn Thippong capped off an Asian Tour victory in Mandiri Indonesia Open with an even-par 72 on Sunday and a two-shot victory. ... Sam Choi closed with a 7-under 64 for a three-shot victory in the Windsor Championship on PGA Tour Canada. ... Ai Suzuki won the Hokkaido Meiji Cup on the Japan LPGA by closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory over Shiho Kuwaki. ... Peter Baker closed with a 3-under 69 and held off Vijay Singh for a one-shot victory in the JCB Championship on the Legends Tour in England.