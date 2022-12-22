'Luckily, I Listened To Him': Dybala Reveals Argentina Teammate's Help In Penalty Shootout

After Paulo Dybala scored a crucial penalty in the shootout to help Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy against France, he explained the key contribution his teammate Emiliano Martinez made to help him score. Martinez, who won the golden glove, also made one key save (one other miss from France) in the shootout to help Argentina win the final 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 after extra time.

Paulo Dybala reveals crucial advice given by Martinez

In an interview with TYC Sports, Paulo Dybala reflected on his vital penalty that helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. "The truth is that when the coach called me to enter I knew it was due to penalties, so I had to try to have as cool a head as possible," explained Dybala. "It’s not easy because obviously a world final is not played every day. When it was my turn it took me a long time to walk to where the ball was."

As for the advice he received from Emiliano Martinez, Dybala added, "I had spoken with Dibu [Martinez], and he had advised me to shoot in the middle after they had missed, and Lloris was likely to dive. I was going to go to his left, but the goalkeeper jumped at that stick, but I heard what my partner said, and strong in the middle does not fail."

Dybala took Argentina's second penalty after captain Lionel Messi. None of the Argentine players made any mistakes from the spot as they went on to win the shootout 4-2. As for France, Kingsley Coman saw his penalty saved by Emiliano Martinez, while Aurelien Tchouameni saw his shot go wide off the post.

Even though Argentina went on to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, their run was far from easy after suffering an opening-game defeat against Saudi Arabia. Following the loss against Saudi, Argentina had to treat every game like a knockout game as they were on the brink of exiting the tournament in the group stages itself.

They did that to perfection as they registered convincing wins over both Poland and Mexico to advance to the Round of 16, where they defeated Australia 2-1. In the quarter-finals, the Lionel Messi-led side picked up a 4-3 win on penalties against the Netherlands (2-2 after extra time) before defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals to progress to the finals.