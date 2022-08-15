'Lucky I Didn't...': Antonio Conte's Hilarious Reaction To Touchline Tiff With Tuchel

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte has given a hilarious take on his touchline fight with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel that has got the whole football world buzzing. Both managers were sent off for clashing with each other following their side's fiesty 2-2 draw.

However, several controversial decisions and match moments resulted in the frustration of the two managers at full-time. Amongst all the incidents, Conte has picked one moment and given a hilarious take on it. The Italian coach explained how he would have loved to trip Tuchel had he seen him sprinting down the touchline following Reece James' goal in the 77th minute.

Conte gives hilarious reaction to touchline fight

Antonio Conte took to Instagram on August 15 and put up a story, in which he shared a video of Thomas Tuchel sprinting past him in celebration of Chelsea's second goal. He hilariously captioned his story, "Lucky I didn't see you...making you trip over would have been well deserved."

Conte & Tuchel explain post-match touchline fight

While speaking in his post-match press conference, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel played down the touchline fight between himself and Antonio Conte that took place at full-time when the two coaches approached each other to shake hands. When asked if he enjoyed the intensity of the rivalry, Tuchel replied, "Yes and I think he enjoyed it as well."

He went on to explain how he had no hard feelings for Conte by stating, "It was nothing bad. I don't have any bad feelings and I'm sure he will not have (either). We fought for our teams and it happens. It's so close here and it was such an intense match...both dugouts are very close, so it got a bit heated from both of us."

On the other hand, Conte too admitted that he enjoyed the altercation with Tuchel but highlighted that they would need to be more cautious moving forward to avoid getting suspended. "I think that what happened we did enjoy [it], but next time we will pay more attention and won't shake hands, and we solve the problem," explained the Italian coach. "He stays on his bench, I stay on my bench, with my staff on one side and no problem about this. It would be a pity if, for this situation, we miss the next game."