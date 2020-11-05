LUD Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
Tottenham travel to Bulgaria this week to face Ludogorets at the Stadium Ludogorets Arena in a Europa League clash. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 5 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our LUD vs TOT Dream11 prediction, LUD vs TOT Dream11 team and the probable LUD vs TOT playing 11.
Tottenham will be looking to get their Europa League campaign back on track when they visit Ludogorets after they suffered a surprise defeat against Belgian side Royal Antwerp last week. Ludogorets also have not struck form, having lost both their games in the group and face strong opponents this week in the form of Tottenham. The home side lost 2-1 at home to Antwerp in their opening fixture and then got beaten 4-3 at LASK, leaving them in desperate need of a point.
As far as team news is concerned, Bale will start the game, as Mourinho confirmed earlier, but Joe Rodon is ineligible as he is not registered with the squad. The club will also be without the services of Lamela and Aurier, who are out with a niggle and have not travelled with the team. Based on recent from our LUD vs TOT match prediction is a Tottenham win over the Bulgarian champions
This meeting will be the first between the two sides. The two sides have never met before in a competitive fixture.
Looking ahead to Ludogorets 👊#UEL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/KlMKU3itp7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 4, 2020
LUD vs TOT live: Ludogorets Razgrad top picks
LUD vs TOT live: Tottenham Hotspur United top picks
Goalkeeper - Hart
Defenders - Moti, Verdon, Dier, Davies
Midfielders - Santana (VC), Winks, Alli
Forwards - Manu, Bale (C), Vinicius
