Ludogorets Vs Inter Milan Europa League Live Streaming Details And Team News

Inter Milan have definitely had a terrific Serie A campaign under Antonio Conte. They find themselves trailing Juventus by just three points (and Lazio by two points). The Italian coach will look to go as far as possible in the Europa League this season as they gear up to play Bulgaria's FC Ludogorets in the Round of 32. Here are the Ludogorets vs Inter Milan live streaming details and squad updates.

Also Read | Europa League 2019-20 where to watch in India as Man United, Arsenal aim progress

Antonio Conte's press conference ahead of Ludogorets vs Inter Milan clash

🗣 | PRESS CONFERENCE



Antonio Conte and @23_Frog speaking live on the eve of #LudogoretsInter, the Nerazzurri's first #UEL fixture this seasonhttps://t.co/Q0TRL8RYT2 — Inter (@Inter_en) February 19, 2020

Also Read | BRU vs MUN Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and schedule

Ludogorets vs Inter Milan: Match preview

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte will look to rest some his key players for the Europa League clash against Ludogorets on Thursday night. The Ludogorets vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Ludogorets Arena. Antonio Conte will offer some much-needed rest to stars such as Romelu Lukaku. Players like Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez are expected to start upfront. January signing Christian Eriksen could start in the central midfield. He will be partnered by Matias Vecino and Marcelo Brozovic.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets will hope that the club’s top scorer Claudio Keseru and Marcelinho link up well if they want to cause an upset against Inter Milan. Here are the Ludogorets vs Inter Milan live streaming details.

Also Read | Harry Maguire told his brother that he would definitely score a goal against Chelsea

Ludogrets vs Inter Milan live streaming details

Competition: UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Date and Time: Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:25 PM IST

Venue: Ludogorets Arena

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Also Read | David Beckham makes fans nostalgic, posts about 2002 World Cup penalty against

Ludogrets vs Inter Milan: Pavel Vrba insists his side are ready to take on Inter Milan

Vrba: We are not afraid of big games like this one https://t.co/We8MsV3dXu #ludogorets pic.twitter.com/20sPZQODqZ — PFC Ludogorets 1945 (@Ludogorets1945) February 19, 2020

Also Read | Tottenham dealt with major blow as Son Heung-min suffers long-term, SERIOUS injury