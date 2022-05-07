Luis Diaz, Alvarez, Vlahovic: Rangnick Reveals Man United Said 'NO' To 3 Transfer Demands

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that the club could have made a couple of transfers during the January transfer window only for the board to deny making a move. The Red Devils in absence of Cristiano Ronaldo are currently lacking a goalscoring option. While Anthony Martial has been sent on loan, Cavani and Rashford have struggled to score, whereas Mason Greenwood is missing after being suspended on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill.

Premier League: Ralf Rangnick reveals details on January transfer option

Rangnick, while speaking to reporters, stated that he had asked the club to land a striker and zeroed down on Dusan Vlahovic, who has now ended up at Juventus. The other target he spoke about was Luis Diaz - now at Liverpool - and incoming Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

He said: "The answer at the time was no, there was no player on the market that could really help us. [But] there were a few: Diaz who is now at Liverpool, Alvarez who will be at Manchester City in the summer, Vlahovic who at the time still was with Fiorentina. Those are just three of them that come across my mind now."

He further added, "We had four days off at the time and on Sunday I was informed about the issues with Mason Greenwood and obviously Anthony Martial had already left and then I was aware that within four days we had some strikers missing and it might make sense. We were still in three competitions - Champions League, FA Cup and fourth in the league, but that's in the past and it doesn't help us anymore".

"I spoke to the board and said 'shouldn't we at least speak and try and analyse if we could get a player either on loan or as a permanent deal', but in the end, the answer was no. I still believe that we should have at least tried. If we would've found and been able in 48 hours, 48 hours is short notice but it's still 48 hours. It might have been worth trying and internally discussing but we didn't and it was not done."

Ralf Rangnick backs Erik ten Hag to fix problems at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will be taking over the Manchester United reigns from Ralf Rangnick next season and the outgoing manager is hoping that the Dutch tactician will be fixing the problems next season. He said, "If there is a good thing about the poor season we had so far it is that everybody now should be aware how big and where the problems are, what needs to be done to raise the level again and to be a serious title contender again. This is what it's all about. To me, it's obvious what needs to be done, this is what is most important,"