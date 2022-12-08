Luis Enrique Exits As Spain's Head Coach Following Dismal Show At World Cup

The Royal Spanish Football Federation announced the exit of Luis Enrique from the managerial position of the Spanish national team on Thursday. This comes after Spain ended their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign with a disappointing loss to Morocco in the Round of 16, by a margin of 3-0 in the penalty shoot. RFEF put out a statement on its website and revealed that a new project would start for the Spanish Soccer Team, following the exit of Enrique and his coaching staff.

“The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach,” the statement read.

Luis Enrique’s time as the head coach of the Spanish national team

The Spanish coach joined the 2010 FIFA World Cup champions as the head coach in 2018 and guided the team through a profound renovation, amidst the generation change in the team and Spanish football. “Luis Enrique qualified for two Final Four of the UEFA Nations League, of the three he played as coach; and he reached the semifinals of Euro 2020 with his own stamp and through a defined style. He opted for young talent and has sown hope for the future of the Spanish team,” RFEF added in their statement.

Spain’s disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Spain’s FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign was off to a sensational start with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica in the Group E match. They returned with a 1-1 draw against 2014 World Cup champions in their next group game before their campaign went downhill. Spain’s group stage concluded with another major upset as Japan defeated Spain by 2-1.

Luis Enrique took the blame for Spain’s exit from the marquee tournament

After losing to Morocco in the Round of 16, which forced them out of the quarterfinals race, Enrique took all blame on himself. "The responsibility is mine. I chose the first three penalty takers, who were those I thought were the best specialists on the pitch. We didn't even get to the fourth. Bounou is a spectacular goalkeeper in this aspect; he has a high percentage in going the right way. He was great,” the manager said.