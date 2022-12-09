Luis Enrique Puts Out Heartfelt Apology Letter After Exit As Spanish Coach; ‘I’m Sorry’

Luis Enrique was sacked as the manager of the Spanish national football team on Thursday, days after the team’s disappointing exit from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Spain suffered a 3-0 loss to Morocco in the penalty shootout in the Round of 16 game. This was the fourth time Spain lost a penalty shootout in the quadrennial showpiece event.

Meanwhile, Enrique took to his official social media handles on Thursday and posted a long message apologizing to the team and the fans. “Of course, to the players who have been exemplary in their behavior and faithful to the idea raised. I'm sorry I couldn't help you more. Also to the assistants... who work tirelessly to help the players and the staff in everything what we need. It has been very special to be a part of this.,” he said.

“Last but not least, to the fans who have uniformly shown their support for us at all times and especially in the most delicate ones. It's time to say goodbye and in these cases just a little reflection... what the team needs is SUPPORT in all its meaning so that [new coach] Luis de la Fuente achieves everything he wants. Let's go SPAIN! Until forever. Thank you! LEMG,” the manager said.

Luis Enrique's time as the head coach of Spain

Enrique took over the team’s managerial duties in 2018 and guided them to the semifinals of Euro 2020. He was also key to the team’s run to finish as the runners-up in the UEFA Nations League in 2021. Meanwhile, Luis de la Fuente, who previously managed the Spanish U-21 team has now been promoted to take over as head coach of the Spanish team.

Meanwhile, revealing the development about the 52-year-old’s exit on Thursday, the Spanish federation said, “The sports management of the RFEF has transferred to the president a report in which it is determined that a new project should start for the Spanish Soccer Team, with the aim of continuing with the growth achieved in recent years thanks to the work carried out by Luis Enrique and their collaborators. Both the president, Luis Rubiales, and the sports director, José Francisco Molina, have transmitted the decision to the coach.