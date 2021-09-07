Luis Enrique Would 'love To See' Pep Guardiola As The Spanish National Coach

Pep Guardiola has spent five seasons at Manchester City so far. And now into his sixth season, he has hinted at leaving Manchester City after his current contract expires. His current deal will run out in 2023 after he had signed a two-year contract extension in November 2020, which will essentially be the longest time he has spent with a club as a manager. Current Spain coach Luis Enrique says he would like to see Pep as the coach for Spain after him. He also said that it would be perfect and he does not think that Spain could have a better coach than Pep.

According to Goal.com, ahead of a World Cup qualifying clash for his side against Kosovo on Wednesday, Enrique said, "I'd love that, I wish [Guardiola] was the Spain coach. I'd love it - it would be perfect. What's more, I'd love to see our national team with his stamp on them. I don't think Spain could have a better coach."

Guardiola hints at exit from City on contract expiry

Earlier Guardiola has revealed that he would like to leave City when his deal expires. Speaking to the XP Investimentos event, as per Brazilian website Globo, Pep said that his next step will be managing a national team but before that, after having spent seven years at City he will need a break. He said that he would like to coach in an European Championship, a Copa America, and a World Cup.

The next step will be a national team, there is a possibility. International football is the next step," Guardiola said. "I would need a break after seven years (at City), I need to stop and look around, learn from other coaches, and I might take that road. I would like to coach in a European Championship, a Copa America, a World Cup.

He was also asked if there was a possibility of him taking charge of the Brazil National team to which he replied saying that they are a fantastic team and that he considers them a strong candidate for all tournaments they participate in.

They are a fantastic team. I've already worked with some of their players and competed against others. A fantastic national team, Brazil is always a strong candidate or the favourite (for trophies). Always has been and always will be.

Spain lose after 66 games

The Spanish national team tasted defeat for the first time in 28 years in a World Cup qualifying match after they lost to Sweden 2-1 on Friday in Stockholm. Sweden came back from a goal down to defeat Spain who lost a World Cup qualifying match after 66 games undefeated. The defeat means that Spain have lost a World Cup qualifying game after 66 matches and 28 years. During this undefeated run, they also managed to win 10 in a row before the 2010 World Cup which they ended up winning.

(Image Credits: AP)