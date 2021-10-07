Luis Suarez Attacks Barcelona Boss Again; States Phone Call Ending His Stint Lasted 40s

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez revealed the details of the phone call by Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman when the former was being told that he had no future at the club. The Uruguayan received a call in the summer of 2020 that lasted just 40 seconds.

As a result of the phone call, Suarez performed a phone call celebration after he scored against his former employers in Atletico's 2-0 win over Barcelona on Sunday.

Luis Suarez reveals phone call details with Ronald Koeman

While speaking to Gerard Romeo's Twitch channel, Luis Suarez revealed that he had doubts whether he was no longer required by Barcelona or whether it was club manager Ronald Koeman who did not want him at the Nou Camp. "The call from Koeman to tell me that [I wasn't in his plans] lasted 40 seconds. It's not the way to say goodbye to a legend. First, he told me that I wasn't in his plans, and then he told me that if I didn't get my contract sorted out I was going to play against Villarreal. He lacked the personality to tell me clearly if he didn't want me or if it was really the club that didn't want me," said Suarez.

Luis Suarez spent six years at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020

Luis Suarez is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world, and he proved it with staggering numbers at Barcelona. At the Catalan giants, he scored 195 goals in just 283 appearances. Suarez also played a critical role in helping the club win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Reys and one UEFA Champions League. The most notable achievement of his time at the Camp Nou was the treble in 2014-15. Since he arrived at Atletico, he has scored 25 goals for the team in 47 appearances and also helped them lift the La Liga last season.

La Liga table update: Atletico level on points with leaders Real Madrid

After eight matches, Atletico Madrid with 17 points are level on points with leaders Real Madrid and third-placed Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Sevilla, who have played a game less, can also go joint top if they were to win their game in hand. On the other hand, Barcelona continue to struggle as they are still in ninth place with 12 points after seven matches.

Image: AP